Mercado Libre transforms video experience and maximizes revenues with Bitmovin Player

Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, announced that Mercado Libre, one of Latin America’s leading e-commerce and technology companies, has selected the Bitmovin Player to launch its video streaming service, Mercado Play. This strategic collaboration promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience across various devices.

Mercado Libre hosts the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. It operates across 18 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru, and has 100 million+ unique active users. Mercado Play is its most recent offering, a free, ad-supported streaming platform that offers on-demand and live content, Mercado Play users can also get access to Disney+ catalog.

Before choosing Bitmovin, Mercado Libre explored open-source solutions, but faced significant pain points such as high integration and operational complexity. The flexibility of Bitmovin’s SDK facilitated a rapid launch, which was a crucial factor for Mercado Libre due to the competitive nature of the LATAM market. Furthermore, as Mercado Play sits within the Mercado Libre app, the flexibility of Bitmovin’s Player ensured it met the demands dictated by the main app.

Mercado Libre was looking for a solution that would enable advanced playback workflows across SDKs with minimum operational complexity, such as casting, client-side ad insertion (CSAI), and server-side ad insertion (SSAI). Bitmovin’s Player offers all of this through its Playback, Advanced Ad workflows with CSAI, and Advanced Casting features.

Also, Bitmovin’s Player allows users to enjoy outstanding playback quality with advanced ad insertion workflows, ensuring a premium user experience already demonstrated by QoE metrics. Its extensive device support will also address the unique challenges of the LATAM market, ensuring consistent performance across a wide range of devices. Since deployment, Mercado Libre has also experienced a significant reduction in operational complexity and maintenance efforts across SDKs, enhancing overall efficiency.

Speaking of the collaboration, Pablo García, VP Loyalty & Entertainment at Mercado Libre commented: “Working with Bitmovin has been seamless. They are more than just a player; they are our technology partner. Bitmovin’s advanced technology and flexible SDKs allowed us to seamlessly integrate a superior video player within our existing app, significantly enhancing our users’ viewing experience. Its expertise and innovative solutions have enabled us to deliver high-quality playback and sophisticated ad workflows across all platforms and devices. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing our users with the best possible digital experiences”.

Stefan Lederer, CEO at Bitmovin added: “As one of the leaders of eCommerce and Tech solutions in LATAM, Mercado Libre is a big player. It demonstrates the company’s strength and dedication to providing its users with world-class experiences that it outsourced technology that doesn’t naturally sit in their wheelhouse. We share values and now we share an offering that will lead the way in LATAM streaming. This partnership underscores Bitmovin’s commitment to empowering our clients with innovative technology that meets its unique business and end user needs.”

Advertisement