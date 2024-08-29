Elements announces improved storage performance for desktops with Blink at IBC 2024

High-performance media storage specialist Elements brings a productivity boost for post professionals to IBC 2024. Elements Blink adds fast, flexible and secure connectivity for BeeGFS filesystems to Windows and MacOS workstations.

Elements has established a strong reputation in media storage and management by leveraging the public-source BeeGFS file system, originally developed for the world’s fastest supercomputers. By implementing BeeGFS on its storage appliances, Elements has created an environment where complex hybrid and on-premises networks deliver exceptional performance and usability for the media industry.

BeeGFS was originally developed only for Linux, but now Elements Blink brings the full BeeGFS performance to Windows and macOS, connecting to the storage network over ethernet. This provides professional users with all the benefits of the Elements architecture, including flexible automation, asset management, and lightning-fast content delivery—without any compromises or the need for single-purpose Fibre Channel infrastructures.

“Production and post workflows are continually demanding more speed and productivity,” said Heiner Lesaar, CTO of Elements. “We have developed Elements Blink to meet these needs for desktop workstations, maximising the performance of the storage and network infrastructure while providing greater stability and significantly reducing the latency and CPU load typically seen with standard NAS protocols.”

At IBC 2024, Elements will present its latest advancements in cloud technology alongside the newest iterations of its hardware products. The mobile CUBE storage appliance will see a significant increase in speed and performance, thanks to the adoption of NVMe storage. This doubles the internal performance and capacity of the earlier SSD version, reaching 10 GB/s for internal transfers and 200 TB usable capacity in a single device.

As well as its storage appliances and the cloud, Elements also licences third-party storage vendors who can meet its stringent requirements. Recently Qumulo has been added to the list of qualified partners, joining Quantum Xcellis and Dell-EMC OneFS. The possibilities of rich hybrid storage networks and high-performance connectivity will form the stand demonstrations.

“IBC is arguably the world’s leading technology event for the media and entertainment industries, putting some of the most pioneering and future-focused companies centre stage,” Lesaar confirmed. “Elements is proud to exhibit annually: it gives us the perfect platform to unveil our latest and most exciting technological developments while being inspired by everything happening around us.”

