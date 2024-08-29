Zero Density to expand graphics ecosystem at IBC 2024

Zero Density, a leader in integrated virtual production and real-time motion graphics solutions, is set to unveil its expanded graphics ecosystem at IBC 2024. At the heart of this launch are the newly introduced Lino platform and the enhanced capabilities of Reality, both of which together deliver a comprehensive Unreal Engine-based workflow. This unified ecosystem is seamlessly integrated across virtual production and real-time motion graphics, with Reality Hub serving as the central control and NRCS, automation, and data integration layer. This holistic ecosystem sets a new industry standard for efficiency and creative control.

Lino: Transforming motion graphics creation

Lino is an advanced Unreal Engine-based platform designed specifically for motion graphics and broadcast professionals seeking a powerful, versatile, and efficient solution. The new solution is built around the Motion Design environment in Unreal Engine 5.4, tailored to enhance productivity and creativity in real-time 2D and 3D motion graphics design.

Developed with input from industry experts it offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface that simplifies the design process, making it accessible even for those transitioning from other tools like Adobe After Effects.

With Lino, Zero Density expands its end-to-end graphics ecosystem, all assets can be created in Unreal and used across your virtual production, video wall, and real-time motion graphics.

Lino seamlessly integrates with Reality Hub, allowing for dynamic management and playout of on-air graphics with features like channel management, customizable templates, and real-time operations, all within a streamlined workflow that boosts efficiency and output quality.

Building better virtual production projects with Reality, Traxis and the EVO II

Zero Density’s Reality platform continues to lead what’s possible in virtual production. Reality5, the latest version, delivers hyper-realistic virtual environments and visuals with an unmatched blend between the virtual and physical. Featuring advanced rendering, a unique node-based compositor, and the revolutionary 3D PixelPerfect Keyer, Reality5 is set to expand further at IBC 2024 with AI-driven innovations and new features that enhance storytelling and streamline workflows.

Designed to work with Reality5, the Traxis platform offers ultra-accurate camera and talent tracking, ensuring seamless integration of real-world and virtual elements. The Traxis Hub centralizes tracking and lens data management, reducing complexity and enhancing control, making it a vital component of any virtual production environment.

Ultimate performance crafted for real-time virtual production

The EVO II is a purpose-built hardware platform designed with advanced components for superior game engine-based real-time rendering. It addresses the limitations of both high-end servers and gaming hardware by combining the specialized specifications of gaming hardware with the endurance features of professional systems. The EVO II is engineered for 24/7 operations, ensuring maximum efficiency, quality, and durability for demanding virtual production environments.

Ralf van Vegten, CMO of Zero Density is excited for what will be shown at IBC: “We are counting days to showcase our end-to-end graphics ecosystem at IBC 2024. With the addition of our real-time motion graphics platform Lino and the continued evolution of Reality, we are empowering our users with the tools they need to achieve intuitive, efficient, and stunning visual storytelling.”

Zero Density at IBC 2024: What to expect

Attendees at IBC 2024 can experience the full power of Zero Density’s ecosystem at Booth 7.B01, where hourly demos will showcase the integration of virtual studios, AR, XR, and real-time motion graphics. Highlights include:

Lino in Action: Witness how Lino transforms real-time motion graphics creation, offering effortless creativity and efficiency for broadcasters and designers.

Reality5 Demonstrations: Explore the future of virtual production with live demos of Reality5 in VS, AR and XR.

Traxis Integration: See how Traxis Camera and Talent Tracking systems provide seamless synchronization between cameras, talent, and virtual graphics.

At the demo pods, attendees can experience in-depth, personalized demonstrations of Lino, Reality, Reality Hub, and Traxis. These sessions offer a closer look at the latest innovations, including the new AI subsystem in Reality5. This advanced AI technology is set to showcase features such as live depth mask generation from 2D video, AI style transfer, and AI-powered superresolution, highlighting the cutting-edge capabilities of Zero Density’s ecosystem.