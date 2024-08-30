ALIBI brought Christmas to summer with new slate of production music

This summer may be hot, but ALIBI Music brought the cool sounds of Christmas to July with a new slate of production music. The three albums are ready for use by music supervisors and editors already working on holiday trailers, commercials, programming and other content. Tracks range from holiday music with an indie vibe to instrumental takes on well-known and beloved Christmas songs – each with ALIBI’s signature formatting, stems and alt versions for maximum customization.

Check them out have a listen:

Indie Christmas Songs (13 tracks, 554 audio files)

This heartwarming collection of festive production music songs from ALIBI’s indie artist roster features new takes on beloved Christmas classics. From warm and sweet indie folk to alternative pop & RnB, the versatile album is perfect for holiday advertising as well as rom-coms, indie comedies and unscripted programming like factual entertainment and reality TV.

Christmas Handbells (12 tracks, 156 audio files)

This album features well-known and beloved Christmas classics played on handbells for a timeless and traditional sound. All of the essential Christmas standards are here, ready to bring a sense of magic and enchantment to holiday advertising and programming.

Christmas Piano 2 (12 tracks, 156 audio files)

This simple yet essential collection of production music cues brings the most beloved and well-known Christmas songs played entirely on the piano. Warm, intimate, friendly and heartwarming, these holiday classics are ideal for seasonal programming and advertising, as well as diegetic music for productions.

Examples of work featuring ALIBI’s holiday-themed production music include this teaser for CBS original movie “A Christmas Proposal,” a commercial for MasterClass, the trailer for Saban feature film “Fatman” and the TBS campaign for “24 Hours of ‘A Christmas Story’” in 2023, among other high-profile projects.