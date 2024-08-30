Profuz Digital to launch brand-new versions of Profuz Lapis and SubtitleNext at IBC

European developer Profuz Digital will unleash the latest editions of its Profuz Lapis and Profuz Lapis systems at IBC this year on Stand 8.A88 from 13 – 16 September at The RAI in Amsterdam.

Profuz Digital has already developed many new AI features in Profuz Lapis which visitors to the stand will be able to see firsthand. Demonstrations showcasing the latest version of the Profuz Lapis platform will be available for show attendees to witness the platform’s stunning AI capabilities on display. The Lapis system uses advanced AI to speed up or replace an organization’s manual processes and offers innovative tools to manage, search, edit and even create media content from any device, from desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile phone.

Highlights include semantic search features, advanced speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, and much more. The Lapis system is designed with the unique capability to connect to multiple local or cloud AI engines in order to enhance content and data processing. These enhancements include automatic metadata extraction from audiovisual content such as face recognition within the client’s own database, object recognition, brand recognition, imaging and audio automatic annotation, description and classification. Lapis can also extract text from video and images as well as refine audio transcription which includes speech to text processing in all languages; translation from audio and much more.

Profuz Lapis also provides easy options to be able to effortlessly connect to other generative and transformative AI engines video and sound generation, enhancement, restoration and image scaling. Other exciting new features in Lapis on show for the very first time at IBC include geo locations data and maps support, secure passkey login, work shifts management with optional clock-in functionality, CG objects support in the playlist creator and much more.

Profuz Lapis comes power packed with all these compelling features to help simplify the most complex and time-consuming workflows that face industry professionals today. Lapis plays a central role in project management, distribution and archiving, and allows projects and processes to be reshuffled between media management and various editing environments that creative teams need to use.

Profuz Lapis can be deployed for every part of a company’s workflow, from content ingest, categorization, editing, scheduling, delivery and publishing. It can conduct advanced media searches using traditional keywords or advanced semantic search features powered by AI. It provides businesses with central user role-dependent dashboards to focus on specific tasks and real time reports in order to review, interact and process media and data held across a wide range of local, remote and cloud-based storage systems.

Profuz Lapis is a dynamic and open, cloud-native, all-encompassing digital media workflow asset management system. Being fully cloud-native, the new Lapis solution addresses customers’ requirements for robust provisioning today, as well as their requirements for flexible and scalable platforms tomorrow.

Profuz Lapis is the popular localisation platform used for offline and real-time captioning that supports all media formats. It is already being used by many broadcasters, studios and language service providers. The latest version now integrates audio description capabilities into its existing subtitles preparation tool. Organizations that have invested in the Profuz Lapis system include EMG, where Profuz Lapis was used for the localization of well-known TV series such as Big Little Lies, Dexter: New Blood, including other HBO productions Euphoria.

Profuz Lapis and Profuz Lapis appeal to broadcasters, television studios, production companies and post production facilities. Their advanced technologies facilitate complex workflow efficiency by empowering media firms to be able to synchronize seamlessly with other departments and teams, while still adhering to cost-effective parameters and resourcefulness.

Profuz Digital sits at the forefront of technological change, with its products adopted by many global organizations such as the likes of Canal Plus and the Council of Europe. With decades of experience in broadcast media innovation, Profuz Digital brings to IBC its unique brand of product, people and services to the table to invest in proven technologies that enhance how businesses operate. The recent product upgrades that can be seen this IBC provides increased flexibility, automation, scalability and security.

As the industry turns a rapid eye towards the world of Artificial Intelligence, there is no question that this is both a critical and exciting time at Profuz Digital, and the industry as a whole as M&E professionals enter a new era of opportunity.

“Broadcasters are having to look at new ways of tackling challenges, and it is vital that our customers are well supported,” notes CEO of Profuz Digital Ivanka Vassileva, “We are excited to once again be a part of IBC as an exhibitor of the broadcast media industry’s premier event. We look forward to connecting with customers, partners and peers from across the world again, and continue to work towards a more flexible and sustainable future by addressing the need for enhanced digital capability. Our team is passionate about providing leading-edge resources for both freelancers and companies that come in all shapes and sizes, and to help them navigate a dynamic mediascape, while armed with the best technology.”

CTO of Profuz Digital Kamen Ferdinandov adds, “We’ve always said that true innovation starts with listening to our clients and understanding their goals, and also being able to predict their needs. Innovation is not just about the latest technology, but the right technology for the client’s goals. If the right technology doesn’t exist, our attitude is that we should create it. Our goals are to continually refine AI capabilities in our media asset management system Profuz Lapis by automatically classifying audiovisual content and texts to make searching ever more powerful. We continue to stay true to our user-focused approach in everything we do, and this is reflected in these latest versions of Lapis and Profuz Lapis that will feature at out stand this year. The latest developments further strengthen our services offering that we provide to the media localization industry.”