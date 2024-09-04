CNN re-hires Brian Stelter to lead ‘Reliable Sources’ newsletter, appear on network

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Brian Stelter is re-joining CNN, this time as chief media analyst and author of the network’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter.

Stelter was fired from the network in 2022 by then-CEO Chris Licht. His departure was widely seen as part of an effort to tone down anti-Trump rhetoric within the network.

Stelter’s deal does not include hosting the TV show “Reliable Sources,” which was canceled at the same time he exited the network. The weekly show, which examined the media industry, had been the network’s longest-running show at the time.

Instead, Stelter will appear across CNN programming commenting about the media industry.

He will also head up writing the network’s email newsletter, which he launched and authored until he left CNN.

Email newsletters continue to be an appealing way for legacy and linear media to reach viewers outside of the normal broadcast schedule, increase brand awareness and provide an additional revenue stream.

Oliver Darcy, who had taken over the newsletter after Stelter’s exit, announced in early August 2024 that he would exit the network to launch his own digital media brand.

Meanwhile, Stelter is promising that his coverage will take on a different tone thanks to changes he’s made in his personal life.

He moved out of New York City to farmland in New Jersey that happens to be near one of Donald Trump’s golf clubs.

“I experienced the news more like an everyday consumer, and in doing so, I learned a whole lot about the attention economy and the information ecosystem,” he wrote in his announcement.