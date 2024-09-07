IBC 2024 Preview: Sports production embraces software-based solutions

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As broadcasters and content providers gear up for IBC 2024, sports production and delivery are a key theme for many vendors following this year’s high-profile events like the Summer Olympics and UEFA European Championship.

The annual broadcast trade show, which will take place September 13-16 in Amsterdam, will showcase technological advancements that promise to enhance the viewer experience and streamline production workflows for sporting events worldwide.

Live streaming quality and viewer experience

The challenges of delivering high-quality live sports content to a global audience remain at the forefront of industry concerns.

“Fresh from all the action from the Olympics, live sports production and delivery is likely to be a big topic for this year’s IBC. For any live content, but especially high-profile sports, it is crucial to ensure a high quality and seamless experience for all viewers, even when the audience is huge and global,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin, on the critical nature of live sports streaming.

Lederer notes that achieving this goal can be challenging, “not least because streaming involves requirements for solutions from multiple vendors and at times complex integrations.”

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing video workflows is expected to be a prominent theme at IBC 2024.

Lederer predicts, “This year’s event is where we will see some real traction with AI and a huge slew of solutions and services leveraging AI, predominantly aimed at improving cost and resource efficiencies and enhancing video workflows.”

As an example, Lederer mentions Bitmovin’s Analytics AI Session Interpreter, which “leverages the power of AI to help users better understand playback sessions with explanations and recommendations for improving their service.” This type of AI-driven analytics could prove invaluable for broadcasters looking to optimize their streaming performance and viewer satisfaction.

Shift to software-based tools and cloud workflows

The transition to software-based tools and cloud workflows continues to reshape the broadcast landscape, particularly in live sports production.

“Since the last Olympics, there has been a steady shift towards software-based tools and cloud workflows. This year, we have seen those in action on a large scale across the entire event,” said Kieran Kunhya, founder and CEO of Open Broadcast Systems.

“The rack rooms at the summer sporting events contain substantially more IT hardware than ever before,” said Kunhya.

This shift towards commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) IT hardware is gaining momentum in the broadcast industry, offering increased flexibility and scalability for live sports production.

“More and more manufacturers and end-users are seeing the benefits of using COTS hardware in their products and facilities,” Kunhya explained, noting the move to software-based solutions offers increased flexibility for broadcasters, allowing them to adapt quickly to changing requirements.

“Our encoders and decoders are all software-based and deployed on standard off-the-shelf IT hardware. This means we can add capabilities in the field as requirements change, something particularly valuable for live sports broadcast,” said Kunhya.

The ability to upgrade and modify systems on the fly can be a game-changer for sports broadcasters. It enables them to respond rapidly to new technical challenges or viewer demands without the need for extensive hardware replacements.

Efficient content delivery

As sports organizations and broadcasters expand their presence and platforms, efficient content delivery becomes paramount.

“We are increasingly seeing the need to efficiently deliver high-value content amidst decreased budgets and an overcrowded market,” said Kristian Mets, global head of sales business development at Net Insight.

Mets points to a growing demand for scalable and efficient live media transport solutions that simplify workflows and reduce infrastructure costs.

“There is an increasing demand from media companies for scalable and efficient live media transport solutions that do away with complicated workflows and overcomplicated costly infrastructure,” said Mets.

The push for global reach in sports content distribution is driving innovation in media transport technology.

“With an urgency to expand and access new consumers, content providers are looking to reach previously untapped audiences across the globe,” Mets noted.

This expansion into new markets presents both opportunities and challenges for sports broadcasters.

Hybrid cloud and OTT growth

Jean-Christophe Perier, CMO of Globecast, expects discussions at IBC to center on modernizing technology stacks and workflows. He anticipates a focus on “the major industry opportunities presented by the accelerating pace of hybrid cloud technology integration and orchestration, as well as the growth of the OTT service model.”

Integrating hybrid cloud technologies offers sports broadcasters greater flexibility and scalability in their operations. It allows for more efficient resource allocation and potentially reduces costs associated with traditional broadcasting infrastructure.

The growth of over-the-top (OTT) services is also reshaping the landscape of sports broadcasting. OTT platforms provide new content delivery and monetization avenues, allowing sports organizations to reach viewers directly and offer more personalized experiences.

“Following a big summer of sport, we also expect sports broadcasting to be top of mind – in particular, how an IP/cloud distribution mix has enabled playout and global distribution of major sports tournaments,” said Perier.

This highlights the increasing role of IP-based and cloud technologies in facilitating large-scale, global sports broadcasts.

“Exhibitors rebooking for 2025 have been informed that Content Everywhere will be expanding its IBC footprint again next year, reflecting the growing importance of multi-platform delivery, OTT, and content monetization,” said Perier.

The confluence of these technologies – software-based tools, cloud workflows, efficient media transport and OTT delivery – is creating new possibilities for live sports production and distribution.

As the industry converges in Amsterdam, attendees will have the opportunity to explore these technologies firsthand and gain insights into how they can be applied to enhance live sports production and delivery.