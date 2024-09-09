Next-gen, standards-based Matrox Video offerings at IBC 2024 support evolving media workflows as broadcasters embrace IT and IP

At IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the Amsterdam RAI, technology innovator Matrox Video will showcase products that solve the daily challenges facing broadcasters and other content producers not only in the capture, production, and delivery of high-quality baseband and IP video but also in the management, routing, and orchestration essential to those fundamental workflows.

High-performance 4K IP KVM solutions

Together, Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders and the Matrox KMLync keyboard and mouse switch enable flexible KVM matrix system design over IP, improving multi-monitor operator workspaces, boosting productivity, and supporting innovative workflows. Extio 3 provides low-bitrate, glitch-free 4Kp60 4:4:4 and quad 1080p60 4:4:4 video extension and switching over 1GbE networks, with advanced multi-view capabilities, multi-system control with seamless mouse switching, and enhanced security.

The industry-first, open standards-based, IPMX/ST 2110 Matrox Avio 2 IP KVM will be showcased in a tech preview at IBC 2024. Avio 2 brings broadcast-grade quality to KVM by ensuring unparalleled video quality and performance with uncompressed, real-time remote operation on 10GbE networks, and support for 1G networks with optional JPEG XS codecs. Ushering in a new era of KVM management, Avio 2 is fully NMOS-compatible for easy device discoverability and routing of media streams. Supporting superior image quality up to 4K and 4:4:4 color space, Avio 2 enables fast switching and lag-free operation at high resolution, with 24/7 reliability, and robust security. Through interoperability with Matrox ConvertIP and other IPMX/ST 2110 devices, Avio 2 opens up new workflows across production and control room environments.

Encoding/decoding for REMI, contribution, and transport

Already known for advanced features such as ultra-low-latency, high-resolution (HDR 4:2:2 10-bit video) multi-stream sync, 4K/multi-HD support, and genlock, the Matrox Monarch EDGE encoder/decoder has evolved from a stand-out performer for remote production and contribution into a versatile choice addressing video transport and distribution workflows. New features in version 2.08 include reprogrammable I/O, encoder and decoder previews/thumbnails, SRT Connection bonding, custom PIDs, and more.

IP bridging and encoding/transcoding

The Matrox Vion IP video gateway solves the common problem of moving from one IP video format to another. The first Matrox Video product to support NDI, Matrox Vion transcodes between NDI6, NDIHX3, IPMX, ST 2110, SRT, RTSP, and other formats and codecs for flexible routing workflows, including NDI over SRT, that boost productivity and enable new on-prem and cloud IP-to-IP workflows. With support for HEVC 4:2:0, 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 10 bit, and H264 codecs, plus optional SDI/HDMI inputs, SDI/HDMI I/O, the IP-to-IP video gateway is ideal for demanding live production and collaboration applications. With flexible, low-latency multi-channel encoding, decoding, transcoding, and processing, the gateway handles color space conversions and changes to streaming protocols and bitrates.

IP video conversion, monitoring, and routing

Designed for ST 2110 and IPMX workflows, the PoE-enabled Matrox ConvertIP video converter/encoder/decoder is a practical and cost-effective solution for integrating the latest IP video formats into existing SDI video infrastructure and 1/10/25GbE data networks. ConvertIP ensures quiet, reliable, and flexible operation for demanding applications, supporting compressed and uncompressed ST 2110 formats, including JPEG XS for 2110-22, as well as IPMX, 12G-SDI, 4Kp60, and HDMI 2.0. The new ST 2110-7 Daisy Chain mode enhances flexibility and resiliency while reducing the total cost of ownership by enabling the transmission of multiple streams per connection.

Building software-based live production media facilities of the future, today

The Matrox Origin asynchronous media framework allows broadcasters and developers to re-architect tier 1-capable live production media facilities to run on standard IT infrastructure at any scale — whether on-prem or in the cloud. Matrox Origin provides a cloud-native architecture capable of frame-accurate, low-latency, and high-availability operations that are built on media services interconnected with an uncompressed fabric across a distributed environment. Matrox Origin provides APIs that allow broadcasters to customize workflows that are tailored to their own dynamic needs all while enabling best-of-breed, multi-vendor choices. Included in the expanded ecosystem of partners are industry leaders InSync Technology, Pebble Beach Systems, RT Software, Telos Alliance, and Visual Research.

At the Matrox Video booth, IBC attendees have the chance to witness a demo of Matrox Origin powering live workflows that are widely considered impossible when using IT equipment. The demo will include a large-scale production workflow of 40 live streams complete with graphics, DVEs, clips, switching and audio, architected for a no single point of failure, and running on multiple systems in AWS across different availability zones — all uncompressed. Attendees can also see Matrox Origin in action on Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. CET, at the IBC-exclusive seminar, “Your Complete Blueprint for the IT Revolution in Live Production.” The seminar will include a discussion about the future of IT for live production, as well as a presentation about the unique Matrox Origin approach, its architecture, and the latest features and capabilities. After the session, attendees can speak with Matrox Video experts and get technical insights.

Advertisement

Newly expanded range of ST 2110 developer network cards

The Matrox DSX LE5 D25 LP and DSX LE6 D100 network interface controller (NIC) cards are the latest additions to the Matrox DSX Developer products lineup of SMPTE ST 2110 cards that power flexible, cost-effective products enabling the broadcast and pro-AV industries’ shift to IP workflows. Offering multi-channel video I/O over 10/25/100GbE networks, along with the media processing-rich Matrox DSX SDK, these NIC cards allow developers and equipment manufacturers to design COTS-based media solutions — from low-density HD/3G to multi-channel 4K and 8K workflows — at the right price point, all within one SDK. New features on the ST 2110 NICs include support for RGB 4:4:4 formats and custom resolutions — both requirements for media server applications that drive large screens for entertainment centers and virtual production applications — as well as a roadmap to IPMX.