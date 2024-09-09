TAG expands EMEA team to elevate customer experience

TAG Video Systems, the leader in software-based IP end-to-end workflow monitoring, deep probing, and real-time visualization, has announced two strategic additions to its EMEA team. This expansion underscores TAG’s commitment to providing tailored solutions and exceptional support to customers of all sizes across the EMEA region.

Benoit Leygnac — Sales Director EMEA

Benoit Leygnac brings decades of sales leadership at Harmonic to his role as Sales Director EMEA for TAG. Leygnac’s in-depth knowledge and experience navigating an evolving broadcast industry underscores his ability to design workflows that align seamlessly with customers’ business goals. With an initial focus on France and Poland, Leygnac will leverage his strong regional relationships to support existing customers and strengthen TAG’s presence.

Stefan Schindler — Technical Account Manager EMEA

Stefan Schindler steps into the role of Technical Account Manager EMEA for TAG following ten years as a Broadcast Engineer specializing in live production and streaming, most recently for Riot Games. As a Technical Account Manager, Schindler’s mission is to minimize complexity in customers’ workflows and ensure they maximize TAG solutions to their fullest potential.

“The new team members demonstrate TAG’s ongoing investment in customer satisfaction and innovation,” said Kevin Joyce, TAG’s Zer0 Friction Officer. “By expanding our team with top talent, we are enhancing our service capabilities and elevating the overall customer experience. We warmly welcome Benoit and Stefan to the TAG family and look forward to their contributions in driving success for our EMEA customers.”