Aputure unveils the Storm 1200x workhorse do-it-all light with new BLAIR light engine

Aputure, creators of LED lighting for filmmakers, announced the Storm 1200x, the first light in Aputure’s Storm family, a brand new generation of innovative lights that breaks free of the limitations of previous technologies. Chief among the exceptional features of the 1200x is the new BLAIR light engine (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red), which produces outstanding full white spectrum light, with all emitters contributing across a wide CCT range (2500-10,000), and great fine-tune adjustability of +/- Green as well as other colors. Compared to traditional bicolor technology, the result is a brighter, better-quality white light.

“Welcome to Storm: a new generation of lights that achieves highly tunable lighting at levels unseen in the industry. The Storm 1200x is our introduction to a quality and range of white light that is not only brighter than current standards but more efficient, powered by a first-of-its-kind lighting engine,” said Ted Sim, Aputure co-founder and president. “The BLAIR light engine produces excellent, rich white light, and includes our Indigo emitter to output near-ultraviolet light like real daylight. Clothes, skin and other natural surfaces react to this light in ways that traditional LED lights cannot replicate. Using a new high-efficiency mix of five colored emitters, the Storm 1200x maintains its output across its color temperature range while matching natural light better than any LED before it.”

The 1200x is the new industry standard point source COB lamp. With its ProLock Locking Bowens mount, it can accept modifiers to become a fresnel, a soft light, a projector, or a hard open-face par. Add its portable size, IP65 weather rating, and CRMX / DMX / Bluetooth connectivity, and the Storm 1200x is the workhorse do-everything light that will become a must-have for any lighting professional. Attendees to the 2024 IBC Show can visit Aputure in Hall 11 (11.B22) to be among the very first to experience the Storm 1200x.

The Storm 1200x: A massive leap forward in innovation

The Aputure Storm 1200x is a game-changer in bi-color lighting and the introduction to an entirely new generation of lights: Storm. Powered by the new BLAIR five-color (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red) light engine, the 1200x is a full spectrum white light with excellent CRI and SSI. It delivers a better quality white light to fill out the color spectrum while offering greater adjustability. The calibrated Indigo enhances fluorescing materials, resulting in a higher quality white light that better matches natural daylight and black body sources such as tungsten quartz.

The BLAIR light engine utilizes a highly efficient mix of emitters, balancing their output as needed throughout the CCT range. The result is that the Storm 1200x is a similar brightness at 3200K as it is at 5600K, an unprecedented performance for this type of light.

Additional feature highlights include:

CCT Range from 2500-10,000K: The BLAIR Light Engine’s color flexibility allows the Storm 1200x to offer a greater CCT range than traditional bicolor lights without compromising on the accuracy or brightness of the white light.

Extended Range +/- Green Control: The Storm 1200x is the first light of its kind to offer 100% +/- Green control, the full ASC MITC range of adjustment. Using the BLAIR Light Engine, color adjustability has both a wider range and finer control than traditional systems. No other 1200w-range light offers this flexibility.

ProLock Locking Bowens Mount: The Storm lights feature the ProLock Locking Bowens Mount, a more secure clamping design for attaching modifiers. Bowens accessories are held rigidly in place and precision optics light fresnels and spotlight projectors are precisely aligned with the light engine.

Extreme Color-Accurate Dimming: Bit-depth control is increased for improved low-end dimming. This enables the Storm 1200x to use PWM dimming down to 0.1% without shifts or dropoff. Color accuracy is maintained throughout the brightness range, even at extremely low brightness levels.

IP65 Weather Protection: Head-to-toe IP65 dust and weather protection means the Storm 1200x can work in extreme environments. Seals on every connector and around components allow not only the lamp head but also the control box and cabling to be used outside in the rain.

CRMX, DMX, and Bluetooth Connectivity: The Storm 1200x offers a full range of connectivity, with CRMX, DMX in and out, sACN and ArtNet over etherCON, and Sidus Mesh Bluetooth–all of the professional connectivity options of a modern lighting design.

360-Degree Tilt: The extended size of the Storm 1200x yoke allows the light to fully rotate 360 degrees. This allows the lamp to be quickly pointed straight up, a task that requires competing products to re-patch cables to achieve.

Storm 1200x pricing and availability

Available for purchase today, the Storm 1200x is the new benchmark in high-output, portable point-source lighting. An unprecedented color adjustment range, a new high in light quality, and unparalleled output with extraordinary low-end dimming make the Storm 1200x the new standard for the industry.

Advertisement

Meet with Aputure at IBC 2024

To learn more and see the Storm 1200x in action, visit Aputure in Hall 11, stand B22.