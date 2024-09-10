Stray lint roller makes cameo on ‘CBS Evening News’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Someone was in a bit of a rush after getting “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell camera ready and left what appears to be a lint roller on the anchor desk during the first feed of the Sept. 9, 2024 broadcast.

As O’Donnell kicked off the broadcast and the camera pushed in from a wide shot of the studio, what appeared to be a lint roller with a gray handle was clearly visible on the camera’s right side of the glass desk.

It’s likely that a wardrobe or other assistant left it there after doing final looks on O’Donnell before the broadcast went on the air.

Lint rollers are, of course, a common tool of the trade for hair, makeup and wardrobe people (as well as anchors themselves) and it’s easy to find them stashed under anchor desks across the country. It’s not often that they show up casually sitting atop the anchor desk, though.

In the west coast version of “Evening,” the object was gone.

