IBC 2024 Preview: Emerging technologies and evolving standards

The broadcast media industry continues to grapple with change, including evolving standards and new ways of doing business.

From artificial intelligence to IP-based workflows, industry leaders are navigating a complex landscape of emerging technologies and shifting production paradigms with it all on display at IBC 2024.

“It’s a very dynamic time,” noted David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “Most broadcasters have more competition for eyeballs and ad revenue than ever before. Many broadcasters are under unprecedented financial pressures, and suppliers must be closely aligned with their needs – even though everyone has different needs. Most suppliers are working hard to meet this need, but there are a lot of competing ideas and solutions on how to improve efficiencies.”

AI and automation reshape production

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are driving significant changes in content creation and management workflows.

Mike Szumlinski, chief product officer at Backlight, notes that AI and machine learning are “revolutionizing the broadcasting landscape by automating repetitive tasks, enhancing content curation, and providing deeper insights through data analytics.”

This sentiment is echoed by James Cranfield, VP global sales and partnerships at Cinedeck, who observes “a significant and promising rise in production rentals, enabling production companies to bid on larger projects more effectively across the industry.” Cranfield anticipates “further developments and innovations across the industry in the coming years, particularly surrounding automation and AI and the way this could drive the future of post-production for the broadcast and media industry.”

Integrating AI into existing workflows also transforms how broadcasters approach quality control and monitoring.

Paul Schiller, product marketing manager for TAG Video Systems, highlights the company’s new Heatmap feature, describing it as “an interactive visual tool designed to simplify monitoring and troubleshooting of massive media networks.” This tool exemplifies how AI-driven analytics can provide broadcasters with more efficient operations oversight.

The impact of AI extends beyond production and monitoring, potentially reshaping the entire broadcast workflow.

IP standards and infrastructure evolution

The ongoing transition to IP-based workflows remains a central focus for many broadcasters.

David Ross, CEO of Ross Video, points out the diversity of approaches being considered today by tier one broadcasters.

“Do you stay with, or return to, 12G SDI? Do you go all in on 2110, or try out NDI? How is the new version of 2110 — IPMX — being accepted in our industry compared to the ProAV industry, and will there be more interest in compressed or uncompressed versions of it?”

“Other customers are pushing for on-prem compute solutions and need to figure out how to manage the connection, orchestration, and billing of these solutions,” Ross explained. “Finally, some customers are interested in shifting or flexing to the cloud and need to sort through the realities of what’s available and what those costs are.”

These questions reflect the complex decision broadcasters face as they navigate the shift to IP and cloud-based production.

Erling Hedkvist, business development for Arkona Technologies, notes that “everyone is still talking about IP, and how to get there economically and quickly without cutting corners.”

The transition to IP is not just about infrastructure but also about adapting to new operational models.

“We’ve been hearing from customers is that they want to do more with less, be prepared to work remotely, and of course find a path to IP,” Suzana Brady, senior vice president worldwide sales and marketing for Cobalt Digital.

As the industry progresses toward IP-based workflows, questions remain about the coexistence of different standards and protocols. Ross raises additional points for consideration: “Will SRT continue to be a leader, or is something else in the wings? Will JPEG XS gain acceptance, or will we be using lower-cost technologies?”

The answers to these questions will likely shape the future of broadcast infrastructure, influencing everything from live production to content delivery networks. Broadcasters must carefully weigh the benefits and challenges of each approach as they plan their technological roadmaps.

Cloud technology and flexible workflows

Cloud-based solutions are gaining traction as broadcasters seek greater flexibility and scalability.

“We are seeing a strong uptick in interest from European media organizations in moving media operations to cloud-based infrastructures. In a change from attitudes just a few years ago, they are embracing the cloud, and the conversations often are about the best way forward and the use cases that will benefit most,” said Geoff Stedman, CMO of SDVI. “Supply chain optimization and efficiency are the hot topics, as these organizations seek the agility needed to respond to the dynamic media market.

The move to cloud infrastructure is closely tied to the need for more agile and efficient workflows.

“There’s a continued need right across the broadcast and media industry to improve agility, flexibility, and operational efficiency, and this need will likely drive many of the conversations at IBC this year,” said Sean Bicknell, chief revenue officer at 7fivefive. “I’m expecting there to be a huge amount of interest in the show’s cloud technology segment, both from media and technology companies already working in the cloud, and from those that have not yet made the transition but are looking for the best route in.

This hesitancy highlights the need for comprehensive cloud management tools and strategies. As broadcasters increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud approaches, effectively managing resources, costs and workflows across different environments becomes crucial.

The cloud also enables new collaborative workflows, as noted by Hannah Barnhardt, COO and co-founder of TMT Insights, “Taking a collaborative and open approach to supply chain management is critical for success here, ultimately ensuring an organization’s ability to adapt, scale, and generate results.”

As broadcasters adapt to new technologies, they seek ways to enhance their existing production capabilities.

“Broadcasters want to make the most of the gear they’ve got, maximizing automation and adapting to emerging technologies. That’s what is driving the conversation with our customers. At IBC, Shotoku’s theme is ‘Best of all Worlds’ and we are presenting our robotic camera systems packed with new features and functionalities that allow a system to be operated by automation, or by human touch – providing the best of all worlds,” said James Eddershaw, managing director at Shotoku.

Ad tech and personalization

As broadcasters navigate the shifts in production and distribution, they’re also keenly focused on enhancing viewer engagement and maximizing revenue through advanced advertising technologies.

“Broadcasters and video service providers today need efficient and flexible workflows with innovative solutions that allow them to enhance engagement and increase revenue,” said Lelde Ardava, sales and account manager at Veset.

The evolution of ad tech is closely tied to the broader trends of personalization and data-driven decision-making in the broadcast industry. As broadcasters gather more detailed viewer data, they can offer more targeted and engaging advertising experiences, potentially increasing the value of their ad inventory.

“All eyes will be on the lookout for those ad tech solutions that improve viewer engagement to increase ad revenue,” Ardava predicts.

The integration of advanced ad tech into broadcast workflows presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, it offers the potential for more personalized viewer experiences and increased ad effectiveness. On the other, it requires broadcasters to navigate complex data privacy regulations and invest in new technologies and skill sets.

As the line between traditional broadcasting and digital streaming continues to blur, ad tech solutions that can seamlessly operate across multiple platforms are likely to gain traction.

As IBC 2024 approaches, the broadcast industry seeks innovation and adaptation. The convergence of AI, IP technologies, cloud solutions and evolving production techniques presents both challenges and opportunities.