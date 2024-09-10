IBC 2024 Preview: Cloud production and workflows continue to evolve

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The media and entertainment industry continues its shift toward cloud-based infrastructure and workflows, with IBC 2024 showcasing the latest advancements in this area.

Industry leaders anticipate discussions centered on cloud adoption, supply chain optimization and integrating new technologies to enhance efficiency and flexibility.

Cloud adoption accelerates

Geoff Stedman, chief marketing officer of SDVI, notes a marked increase in European media organizations’ interest in cloud-based infrastructures.

“In a change from attitudes just a few years ago, they are embracing the cloud, and the conversations often are about the best way forward and the use cases that will benefit most,” Stedman said. “Supply chain optimization and efficiency are the hot topics, as these organizations seek the agility needed to respond to the dynamic media market.”

This sentiment is echoed by Sean Bicknell, chief revenue officer at 7fivefive, who expects significant attention on cloud technology at IBC.

“There’s still a lot of hesitancy around shifting workflows entirely to the cloud, in part because of the assumed lack of visibility, particularly around costs but also around workflow and resource management,” Bicknell said. “Consequently, visibility is becoming an increasingly important issue and is likely to be a central point of discussion on the show floor.”

Spiro Plagakis, vice president of product management at Matrox Video, anticipates discussions on how cloud-native, IT-based architecture facilitates the broadcast industry’s shift to software-defined infrastructure.

“Broadcasters and other content producers are looking to solve the daily challenges in the capture, production, and delivery of high-quality baseband and IP video, and also in the management, routing, and orchestration essential to those fundamental workflows,” Plagakis explained.

Mike Szumlinski, chief product officer at Backlight, points to the drivers behind this migration: “Cloud technology enables broadcasters to manage, produce and distribute content more efficiently. The migration to cloud-based solutions is accelerating, driven by the need for scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency.”

Optimizing the media supply chain

As cloud adoption grows, so does the need for effective supply chain management and collaborative workflows. Hannah Barnhardt, chief operating officer and co-founder of TMT Insights, emphasizes the importance of a collaborative approach.

“Media organizations need to maintain a smooth information flow among all vendors and continue to prioritize the collaboration required in today’s content management workflows, creating actionable insights to operate at peak efficiency,” Barnhardt said. “Taking a collaborative and open approach to supply chain management is critical for success here, ultimately ensuring an organization’s ability to adapt, scale, and generate results.”

“As workflows become more integrated and the demand for efficiency grows, the simplicity of being able to discuss work within the place it’s being produced becomes more vital,” said Szumlinski.

This focus on collaboration extends to the tools being developed for cloud-based workflows.

“Broadcasters and video service providers today need efficient and flexible workflows with innovative solutions that allow them to enhance engagement and increase revenue,” said Lelde Ardava, sales and account manager at Veset.

Hybrid and multicloud solutions

While cloud adoption is on the rise, many organizations are exploring hybrid solutions that combine cloud and on-premises setups.

“Over the past year, Cinedeck have observed a significant and promising rise in production rentals, enabling production companies to bid on larger projects more effectively across the industry,” said James Cranfield, vice president of global sales and partnerships at Cinedeck. “This, in turn, is driving the need for hybrid cloud workflow solutions and creating more opportunities for solutions providers to innovate existing product offerings.”

“We expect to see further developments and innovations across the industry in the coming years, particularly surrounding automation and AI and the way this could drive the future of post-production for the broadcast and media industry,” said Cranfield.

“Video over IP has been gaining traction every year and it’s always interesting at the IBC show to see how IP technology, IP based workflows and industry specifications such as RIST are evolving and becoming more widely adopted,” said Tsviatko Jongov, product manager at MainConcept. Jongov also noted the potential off ARM processors in improving performance for cloud-based production.

Security and resilience

As broadcasters adopt more connected and cloud-based technologies, security becomes an increasingly critical concern.

Sergio Ammirata, Ph.D. at SipRadius, expects “a heavy focus on two critical areas at IBC 2024: security and collaboration.” Ammirata notes that “with the rise of cyber threats, there will be an emphasis on strengthening security measures across all stages of media production and distribution.”

This focus on security extends beyond just protecting content and infrastructure. As remote and distributed workflows become more common, ensuring secure collaboration and access control becomes equally important.

The integration of these emerging technologies and standards presents both challenges and opportunities. The discussions and demonstrations at IBC 2024 are likely to shape broadcasters’ strategies as they navigate this complex technological landscape, balancing the need for innovation with the realities of operational efficiency, security, and viewer demands.

As the industry converges on Amsterdam for IBC 2024, the transition to cloud-based production and workflow optimization is a key theme on the show floor.

From addressing hesitations around full cloud adoption to introducing new tools for efficiency and security, vendors are prepared to showcase solutions that meet the evolving needs of broadcasters and content creators.