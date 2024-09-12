CNN announces guests for premiere of U.S. ‘Have I Got News For You’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Emmy nominated comedian, actress and writer Robin Thede and noted journalist, author and political pundit Matt Welch will join as guests on the premiere episode of CNN’s “Have I Got News For You,” the American version of the long-running BBC comedy series.

Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the ten-episode limited series will premiere Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 9 p.m. eastern and Pacific.

“Have I Got News for You” serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week from host Roy Wood Jr. along with two illustrious team captains in Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black.

Thede is the creator, executive producer and star of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” She created, executive produced and hosted the critically acclaimed late night show, “The Rundown with Robin Thede.” She was head writer and correspondent for “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and was the head writer for the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2016, making her the first Black woman head writer in late night history and for the WHCD. Thede was named one of Variety’s Top Ten Comics to Watch in 2019.

Welch is an editor at large at Reason and served as Reason’s editor in chief from 2008-2016. He is co-author, along with Nick Gillespie, of the 2011 book “The Declaration of Independents: How Libertarian Politics Can Fix What’s Wrong With America.” Welch’s work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN.com, and more. He is a frequent guest on MSNBC, Fox networks, CNN, public radio and AM radio stations from coast to coast.