Audio over IP: New workflows gain traction in broadcast production

Broadcasters are increasingly considering and adopting IP-based audio workflows, moving away from traditional SDI infrastructure.

This shift – driven by standards like ST 2110, AES67 and Dante – promises greater flexibility and efficiency in audio production and distribution. However, the transition presents opportunities and challenges for broadcast facilities adapting to these new technologies.

Audio over IP: Benefits and challenges

The transition to audio over IP (AoIP) in broadcasting offers significant advantages in flexibility and scalability. SMPTE ST 2110, a suite of standards for professional media over IP networks, has emerged as a key driver of this shift, along with specialized protocols like Dante and NDI.

“ST 2110 workflows have gained popularity for their ability to deliver high-quality audio and video streams over IP networks, offering flexibility and efficiency to broadcast operations,” said Chris Phillips, technical applications engineering at Sennheiser.

This flexibility allows broadcasters to dynamically route audio signals and adapt their infrastructure to changing production needs. IP-based systems can also reduce cabling complexity and allow for more centralized management of audio resources.

Despite these benefits, many broadcasters face hurdles in making the switch.

“As more broadcasters look to embrace the benefits of IP, the biggest technical challenges are historic; many broadcasters already have SDI infrastructures which are doing a good job and the majority have neither the budget nor the motivation to build a new IP infrastructure from the ground up,” said Henry Goodman, director of product management at Calrec.

The transition also requires new skills and knowledge from broadcast engineers, who must now understand networking concepts alongside traditional audio engineering principles. This learning curve can be steep, particularly for smaller broadcasters with limited resources.

Another challenge is ensuring low-latency performance, which is crucial for live broadcasting. While IP networks can introduce additional latency compared to traditional SDI setups, advancements in network technology and careful system design can mitigate these issues.

Bridging the gap with hybrid systems

Many broadcasters are implementing hybrid systems that combine IP and SDI technologies to address the challenges of a full IP transition.

“Most are moving to IP slowly, implementing hybrid systems which use IP gateways and bridges to make the shift,” Goodman said. This approach allows broadcasters to leverage their existing SDI equipment while gradually introducing IP-based components.

These hybrid setups offer a pragmatic solution for facilities looking to benefit from IP technology without a complete infrastructure overhaul.

“A growing number of stations and production service providers try to ‘shrink’ their equipment pool, which turns open-standards IP into a desirable network solution,” said Chris Scheck, head of marketing content at Lawo.

Hybrid systems can provide immediate benefits, such as increased routing flexibility and reduced cabling complexity while paving the way for a more comprehensive IP transition in the future. They allow broadcasters to introduce IP elements that offer the most benefit, such as routing and distribution, while maintaining SDI for other parts of the workflow.

IP gateways are key components in these hybrid setups, which convert between SDI and IP signals. These devices allow broadcasters to integrate new IP-based equipment with their existing SDI infrastructure, providing a bridge between the two technologies.

However, implementing hybrid systems comes with its own set of challenges. Ensuring seamless interoperability between IP and SDI components requires careful planning and system design. Broadcasters must also consider how to manage and monitor signals across both IP and SDI domains, which may require new tools and workflows.

The future of broadcast audio

Industry experts anticipate wider adoption and continued technological advancements as IP-based audio workflows mature.

“With an increasing number of broadcast facilities transitioning towards ST 2110, the demand for audio solutions compatible with the AES67 standard is rising,” Phillips said. This trend will likely drive further innovation in IP-compatible audio equipment and software.

AES67, a standard for audio-over-IP interoperability, plays a crucial role in this ecosystem. It allows different IP-based audio systems to work together, providing a common language for audio transport across various manufacturers’ equipment.

Interoperability remains a key focus for manufacturers and standards bodies.

“It is especially important for all broadcast manufacturers to be on the same page and ensure compliance with both network standards like ST 2110 and 2022-7 as well as AMWA recommendations like NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for NMOS stream discovery and connection management,” Goodman emphasized.

Broadcasters can expect improved integration between different vendors’ equipment and more seamless workflows as these standards evolve and are widely adopted. This standardization is crucial for creating flexible, future-proof audio infrastructures that can adapt to changing production needs.

The shift to IP also enables new possibilities in remote and distributed production.

With IP-based systems, broadcasters can more easily share audio resources across multiple locations, potentially reducing the need for equipment duplication and enabling more flexible production models. Of course, this makes sports production or live events easier to produce with less headcount on the road, but it can also simplify daily audio workflows.

Looking further ahead, integrating cloud technologies with IP-based audio workflows presents new opportunities. Cloud-based processing and storage could provide broadcasters with even greater flexibility and scalability, allowing them to spin up additional resources as needed for large productions or special events.

However, as IP-based audio becomes more prevalent, broadcasters must pay increased attention to network security. Protecting audio streams from unauthorized access or manipulation will require ongoing investment in cybersecurity measures.

The shift to IP-based audio in broadcasting represents a significant change in how audio is produced, managed and distributed.

While challenges remain, the potential benefits of flexibility, scalability and efficiency drive consideration of audio over IP across the industry. As broadcasters navigate this transition, hybrid systems offer a practical stepping stone, allowing facilities to reap the benefits of IP technology while maximizing the value of existing infrastructure.

As the technology evolves, broadcasters who successfully navigate this transition stand to gain significant advantages in operational flexibility and content delivery capabilities. While the road to full IP adoption may be long, the direction of travel is clear: the future of broadcast audio is increasingly IP-based.