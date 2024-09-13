LiveU unveils LiveU IQ, enabling dynamic network switching

18 years after inventing video-over-bonded-IP and the wireless IP-video protocol, LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT), LiveU has today announced a new technological breakthrough in IP-video transport that propels connection, resiliency and performance to previously unreachable heights.

LiveU IQ (LIQ) dynamically and intelligently switches mobile network operators to provide the highest performing set of cellular connections available in any location. This is made possible by leveraging a number of innovations across eSIMs, AI, and hybrid local and cloud-based data and algorithms.

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s co-founder and CEO, said, “Customer-centric innovation is deeply ingrained in LiveU’s DNA. We founded the company to make video production easier, more accessible, and efficient for broadcasters and content creators, and that mission still drives us today. LiveU IQ means that connectivity options are no longer limited to a preselected, fixed set of cellular operators. Now we can dynamically and smartly switch to the best performing network configurations, live and on air.”

“Unlike current cellular bonding set-ups, where one or more modems may be tied to networks that are not performing as well as others for a given location,” continues Wasserman,” LiveU IQ always plays to the strengths of our network operator partners by automatically swapping to higher performing ones, even in rural or congested network areas.”

LIQ enables a LiveU field encoder to deploy intelligent bonding, dynamically selecting the best performing cellular connection options available to it at any given time and location. LiveU IQ means that video crews can simply trust that they will experience the best available cellular connectivity profile whenever and wherever they seek to transmit from.

LiveU’s pioneering LRT protocol ensures the reliable transmission of video-over-bonded-IP by merging the available IP connection links into a more robust, higher bandwidth connection. Drawing on a data depot created from the activity logs of hundreds of thousands of SIMs, LIQ adds another dimension to this by ensuring that the cellular components of the bonded link are always the very best available.

“LiveU IQ consists of three main elements: LiveU’s own universal eSIMs, able to work with any operator network; a cloud-based decisioning engine working with our big data set of network performance logs; and LiveU Analytics, showing users the dynamic switching events and exactly how their session performance has improved,” added Gideon Gilboa, LiveU’s Chief Product Officer. “With LIQ, it’s easy for our customers to see how they can ‘Go Live. Better.”

LIVEU IQ and LiveU’s complete IP-video EcoSystem – spanning contribution, production and distribution – will be demonstrated on LiveU’s stand at IBC2024 in Hall 7 – 7.C19.

