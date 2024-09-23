As YouTube viewership surges, it’s preparing major CTV app overhaul

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

YouTube topped TV viewing in July with 10.4% of total usage, marking the first time a streaming platform has led Nielsen’s monthly Media Distributor Gauge.

The Google-owned video site is now planning a major revamp of its connected TV app, adding new features aimed at defending its lead against rivals like Netflix and Disney+.

YouTube’s TV viewing rose 7% from June, driven largely by school-aged viewers during summer vacation. Children ages 2-17 accounted for nearly 30% of YouTube TV viewership in July.

The platform has recently announced plans to update its TV app with new functionality that will allow creators to organize videos around episodes and seasons. This change aims to mirror the viewing experience on subscription video services.

The redesign will also introduce “immersive previews,” cinematic video trailers that automatically play when users navigate to a creator’s page. Additional features include a more prominent subscribe button and QR codes to access links in video descriptions.

YouTube says the number of creators earning a majority of revenue from TV viewing is up 30% year-over-year. Over three years, top creators getting most watch time on TVs has increased more than 400%.

The company plans to roll out immersive previews, QR codes and new subscribe functionality this year. Episodic and seasonal features will launch gradually starting in 2025.

Larger impact on the streaming industry

YouTube’s dominance in video represents a significant shift in the media landscape. Traditional broadcasters and cable networks have seen their viewership erode as streaming platforms gain traction.

According to Nielsen data, YouTube accounted for 10.6% of viewing on connected TV devices in August, compared to 7.9% for Netflix and 3.1% for Amazon Prime Video.

The app redesign has been well-received by content creators who see it as an opportunity to elevate their work, according to reporting from The Hollywood Reporter.

YouTube’s growing presence on TV screens offers new opportunities for advertisers seeking to reach audiences in the living room environment.

Advertisers are increasingly viewing YouTube as an alternative to traditional TV buys, with precision targeting baked in.

YouTube’s redesign comes at a critical time as the platform seeks to capitalize on its growing TV presence.

As the lines between traditional TV and digital video continue to blur, industry observers will be watching closely to see how YouTube’s latest moves impact the broader media ecosystem.