NBC Sports Regional Networks moves to cloud workflow with new graphics

NBC Sports Regional Networks has launched a comprehensive overhaul of its insert graphics and graphics workflow, transitioning to a cloud-based graphics system across its portfolio of regional sports networks (RSNs).

The project marks the first insert graphics update for the networks in nearly a decade and represents a shift in how the networks produce live sports broadcasts.

The redesign began with a collaboration between NBC Sports Regional Networks and the NBC Sports Group team in Stanford, who had recently developed a graphics package for Big Ten coverage, including college football and basketball. Recognizing an opportunity to refresh their design, the networks worked closely with NBC Sports to adapt and expand the Big Ten package for professional sports coverage, including NBA, NHL and MLB coverage.

“It was just the right time. They (NBC Sports Group) put together a really nice package, and we realized that it would be a great foundation,” said Earl Camburn, senior director, creative services at NBC Sports Regional Networks.

While the two groups are separate entities, the collaboration is part of a growing synergy between NBCUniversal units.

“We immediately understood there would be an incredible benefit to share our expertise on both sides,” said Camburn.

Concurrently with the graphics redesign, NBC Sports Regional Networks was transitioning to a new graphics creation and playout system, using Ross Video’s XPression platform.

This move allowed the broadcaster to explore a new cloud-based graphics workflow, implemented in partnership with Game Creek Video. The setup utilizes cloud computing to generate and play out graphics in real-time during live broadcasts and is designed to work seamlessly with Game Creek’s production trucks at various sporting event sites.

Going beyond the Big Ten

The new graphics package for NBC Sports Regional Networks prioritizes bold team colors and logo representation, aiming to evoke an emotional response from fans. The design moves away from some of the 3D elements used in the previous design, opting instead for a crisp, clean aesthetic.

“One of the things that is always very important to us as a creative department is bold team color and logo representation of the teams, because that’s what the fan really responds to the most emotionally,” said Camburn. “We really wanted to capture that in this package. It’s very sharp. It’s a little bit less dependent on the 3D that we did and NBC did in the past, but it’s very crisp, very clean.”

The package was developed to be versatile enough to accommodate the various teams and leagues covered by the regional sports networks. It also aims to provide producers with a wide array of tools and options, recognizing that each producer has unique preferences in presenting a game.

A key feature of the new package is its efficiency.

The transition from the previous system to Ross Video’s XPression platform has allowed for a significant reduction in the number of graphics templates required.

“We used to have like a thousand shells, a thousand different shells to represent every element, and with XPression it really boils down to maybe a couple dozen templates that then you go into and they expand,” Camburn explained. “So the load is much different, and therefore it’s more efficient and quicker to use and much more nimble in the control room.”

The development process for the new package began in January, with delivery completed by mid-July, well ahead of schedule. This timeline allowed for thorough testing and operator training before implementation.

The NBC team worked with The Academy of Lower Thirds on the package build inside XPression.

Moving to a cloud-based workflow

The updated workflow hosts graphics engines in the cloud, enabling operators to access them from any location and send final outputs to any destination.

“The benefit is that users can access them from anywhere and send the signal to anywhere. So, wherever the game is being produced from, wherever the operator needs to be, they can access the engines they need to operate the graphics for that team,” said Maurissa Dorn, production systems architect, NBCUniversal.

This flexibility is particularly beneficial for remote productions, as it allows graphics operators to work from various locations while still having access to the necessary tools and assets for each team’s broadcast.

The cloud-based system also facilitates centralized file management. A central graphics team can push updates to the package across all engines remotely, ensuring consistency and reducing the need for manual interventions. This centralized approach also allows each market to align assets between their studio and live event production more easily, automating processes that previously required manual file transfers.

“We are using cloud compute to play out the graphics real-time and operating them real-time, which is unique,” noted Dorn. “I think people are comfortable with the idea of hosting their files in cloud. … But when it comes to actually using it for real-time services, people get worried about latency and stuff like that, and this is a real testament to the power of centralized compute resourcing.”

Game Creek Video manages the cloud infrastructure, maintaining virtual instances that NBC Sports Regional Networks’ teams access remotely from production spaces, whether in a truck or a fixed facility.

Overcoming hesitancy and ensuring redundancy with the cloud

The implementation of a cloud-based workflow for live sports production faced initial skepticism from various stakeholders. Concerns primarily centered around potential latency issues and the stability of network connectivity.

“I think latency and stability of connectivity are the biggest concerns that we get from people,” Dorn acknowledged. “And compared to some of our REMI workflows that we have today and elsewhere, we actually are beating the latency time that we have in other productions, which is also a really cool story to tell.”

To address these concerns, the project team conducted extensive testing and developed comprehensive contingency plans.

They worked closely with NBCUniversal’s cybersecurity team, the regional sports networks’ operations teams and to pressure-test the system and identify potential failure modes.

The team developed backup connectivity options and disaster recovery plans to address various scenarios, including power outages or connectivity issues at event venues. These plans involve clear escalation paths and procedures to quickly resolve any issues that may arise during a broadcast.

“We have both cybersecurity practices and physical security practices to make sure that our assets and our workflows are secure. And making sure that we have the right escalation processes, the right network connectivity and backup so that if there ever are any issues with connectivity, they can be resolved quickly, either automatically or with proper escalation,” said Dorn.

One advantage of the cloud-based approach is the ability to rapidly deploy new graphics engines as needed.

“If you need a new engine, you just make one and it’s ready almost instantaneously. And that’s not something you can do with physical engines,” Dorn explained.

At the venue level, the new workflow requires minimal additional equipment in Game Creek’s production trucks. The trucks need decoders to receive video from the cloud and lightweight computers with specialized keyboards for XPression operation.

“We are the first regional sports network to attempt this, so that’s a great point of pride for everybody involved in the project,” said Camburn. “We were not going to go through with this until we were absolutely assured. … It was really fun to watch that process happen.

The new graphics package and cloud-based workflow are operational across NBC Sports Regional Networks, serving markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia. As the system sees more use in live productions, it may continue to evolve based on real-world performance and user feedback.