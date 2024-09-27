Scripps shutters Scripps News, cuts 200 jobs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

E.W. Scripps is halting its ambitious national news effort, which is expected to eliminate approximately 200 jobs. The company announced plans on Friday, Sept. 27, to shutter the national news programming of its Scripps News unit.

The decision marks the end of the company’s attempt to integrate national news across its local stations and streaming platforms.

Launched in early 2023, Scripps News had combined the company’s Newsy outlet, its local news operations and its Washington bureau, creating a unified national news distribution model.

According to a company memo, the over-the-air Scripps News channel will cease operations on November 15. As news of the shutdown broke, Scripps’ stock experienced a significant boost, rising 15% in midday trading Friday.

While Scripps News’ linear audience had grown over the past two years, CEO Adam Symson cited the lack of revenue growth as the primary reason for discontinuing the channel.

In a memo to employees, Symson explained, “The prospects for the necessary revenue growth haven’t materialized, despite our sales teams’ efforts.”

Symson also pointed to broader industry challenges, noting that the advertising marketplace for national news has become increasingly difficult.

“Many brands and agencies have decided that advertising around national news is just too risky for them given the polarized nature of this country,” he said, while emphasizing his disagreement with that assessment. Despite winning recognition for objective reporting, Scripps News was unable to secure sufficient ad revenue to sustain the business.

Advertisement

The company remains burdened by debt from its 2020 acquisition of Ion Media, with its stock down 72% from a 52-week high in January. Symson indicated that Scripps News will continue to operate in a reduced capacity, focusing on streaming and digital platforms with a core team of around 50 staff members based in Washington, D.C.

Kate O’Brian, president of Scripps News, announced her departure from the company following the decision.

Scripps will focus on local news, which continues to attract advertising support. Symson emphasized the company’s responsibility to serve its local communities while maintaining national and international reporting connections.