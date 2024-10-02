How networks opened their V.P. debate coverage
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
CBS News produced a 90-minute debate between 2024 running mates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance Oct. 1, 2024, with most major U.S. networks carrying simulcasts of the event.
Here’s how the various networks in the U.S. kicked off their coverage of the event.
CBS News
MSNBC
ABC News
NBC News
CNN
Fox
PBS News
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
tags
2024 CBS Debate, ABC, ABC News, CBS, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, J.D. Vance, MSNBC, NBC, NBC News, PBS News, Tim Walz
categories
Broadcast Business News, Broadcast Design, Broadcast Industry News, Cable News, Elections, Graphics, Heroes, Network Special Reports, Networks