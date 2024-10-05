What happened to ‘CBS Saturday Morning’ anchor Jeff Glor?

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Viewers tuning in to “CBS Saturday Morning” Oct. 5, 2024, likely noticed Jeff Glor was missing from the anchor desk.

That’s because Glor was laid off by CBS in late September 2024.

Glor’s last show was Sept. 28, 2024, giving him a chance to bid farewell to viewers.

His job was cut as part of a larger restructuring by Paramount Global, the owner of CBS, which is preparing itself to be acquired by Skydance Media. The company is carrying a heavy debt load and had previously announced plans to cut positions.

There’s no word on what Glor might do next or if he’s remaining in the broadcast business.

Advertisement