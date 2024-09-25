Jeff Glor among Paramount layoff victims

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Jeff Glor was laid off by Paramount Global Sept. 24, 2024, as part of a larger staff reduction at the company.

Glor, who anchored from Dec. 4, 2017. to May 10, 2019, had since moved on to become co-host of “CBS Saturday Morning.”

He had been with CBS News since 2007. His departure was first reported by Puck News’ Dylan Beyers.

Some sources indicated that Glor could have been a target because of a high salary for only regularly appearing one day a week. He also reportedly is known for staying out of office politics and mostly focuses on his weekend duties.

Glor was named anchor of “Evening” in October 2017, after Scott Pelley was removed from the anchor desk in June 2017. Following that, Anthony Mason anchored on an interim basis until Glor’s debut.

In May 2019, CBS announced Glor would depart “Evening” as well. After a brief period of uncertainty, it was announced he would exit the broadcast but remain with CBS News in the Saturday morning role.

The move was made by then-CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, who also promoted “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Norah O’Donnell to the evening anchor chair. The broadcast also moved production to Washington, D.C., in order to put O’Donnell closer to political news and also accommodating the fact her family lives in the region and she had been commuting to New York for the morning newscast.

During O’Donnell’s tenure, the broadcast has continued to languish in third place.

Advertisement

She was also the target of a seemingly scathing New York Post report in 2022 claiming her attitude was creating a difficult working environment, though none of the sources in the article were named and most of the claims in the article could not be verified.

O’Donnell is set to leave the “Evening” anchor desk after the 2024 elections and be replaced with John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois with Margaret Brennan contributing political news from the district.