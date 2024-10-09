Software vs. Hardware Switchers: Evaluating performance and flexibility

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As broadcast technology evolves, the debate over software versus hardware-based tools intensifies. This is especially clear in the world of production switchers, where smaller productions and secondary locations are perfect for a move to the cloud.

Production switchers, essential for live video mixing and effects, are at the forefront of this technological shift. Traditional hardware switchers, long the workhorses of broadcast control rooms, now face competition from software-based alternatives that promise greater flexibility and scalability.

IP-based workflows and remote production have accelerated this trend, making software switchers increasingly attractive for certain applications. However, hardware solutions continue to offer reliability and low latency advantages, particularly for large-scale, high-stakes live productions.

Flexibility and upgradeability

Software-based switchers offer significant advantages in flexibility and adaptability to new technologies.

“Because technology is rapidly changing, the essential difference is that hardware solutions lock you in with the capabilities of today, while software-based solutions provide you with much easier deployment when new advancements are made,” said Ryan Hansberger, head of product development for video mixing at Vizrt.

This flexibility extends to remote productions, with Hansberger noting that software solutions enable productions to “happen essentially anywhere, while maintaining reliability and performance.”

“With the software-based switchers, extension of functionalities is possible at any time without changing specific hardware and is always therefore future-proof,” said Greg Huttie, VP of production switchers at Grass Valley, on upgradeability.

Advertisement

Performance and reliability

While software solutions offer flexibility, hardware switchers maintain advantages in certain performance metrics.

“While these software-based offerings can complement a hardware-based production switcher for producing alternative feeds or sub-shows, they still lack the horsepower of today’s purpose-built production switchers,” said Deon LeCointe, director of networked solutions at Sony Electronics.

“A hardware switcher’s latency for processing and operation is minimal, and there are no potential network security issues,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president of For-A.

However, Huttie suggests that the gap between software and hardware performance is narrowing.

“Both software-based and hardware-based production switchers can be optimized for reliability and performance across various applications. Key features such as redundant IP networks, handling multiple formats, and power supplies can enhance the reliability and performance of both types of switchers,” said Huttie.

Remote production capabilities

The ability to support remote production workflows has become increasingly important. Software-based switchers often have an edge in this area.

“Software-based solutions also provide greater flexibility for remote productions, enabling them to happen essentially anywhere, while maintaining reliability and performance,” said Hansberger.

“The advent of advanced Media over IP technologies including SMPTE ST 2110, SRT, and NDI have ushered in a new age of connectivity for production switchers which has enabled new remote workflows,” said LeCointe.

“Operation of an on-prem switcher can happen remotely as well, if the switcher supports streaming of its multi-viewer outputs and can connect control panels to the switcher via the internet,” said Keith Vidger, principal technical consultant at Panasonic Connect.

Future-proofing strategies

Manufacturers are implementing various strategies to ensure their products remain relevant as technology advances. For hardware switchers, this often involves modular designs.

“The overall modular structure of the hardware-based K-Frame’s I/O and processing boards affords either introduction of new boards or adding functionality (some examples: introducing onboard JPEG XS signals processing, color mapping of HDR and SDR, and adding additional clean-feeds),” said Huttie on Grass Valley’s approach.

Software-based solutions, by nature, offer more straightforward upgrade paths.

“We’re implementing software-based architecture that easily supports any future requirements, all formats, and all compression standards,” noted Kanemura.

Advertisement

The shift towards cloud-based production environments is also influencing switcher development.

“We have already seen the introduction of software-based production switcher platforms, like Sony’s M2L-X, which can be deployed on premises in COTS hardware and on the Cloud,” said LeCointe on Sony’s approach.

Huttie notes that for Grass Valley’s software-based switchers, “The location of the processing does not limit the functionality or performance of the production switcher and can therefore be freely selected as required.”

Choosing between software and hardware

The choice between software and hardware switchers depends on specific production needs.

“The choice between software and hardware solutions often depends on specific production needs rather than inherent limitations in reliability or performance,” said Huttie.

Factors to consider include the scale of production, required features, budget and the importance of remote operation capabilities.

As technology continues to advance, the lines between software and hardware switchers may blur further.

“It is just a matter of time until we see software-based solutions that provide the same specs as their hardware-based predecessors,” said LeCointe.

For broadcasters, the decision between software and hardware switchers involves carefully weighing flexibility, performance and future scalability against current production requirements.