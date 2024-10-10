Video: Electrical explosion sends NBC News crew running during Hurricane Milton coverage
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
NBC News anchor and reporter Tom Llamas and his crew were sent running for cover after what appeared to be a transformer explosion happened behind them during a live hit on NBC News Now Oct. 9, 2024. The team was in Sarasota, Florida, covering Hurricane Milton.
Read full story »
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.