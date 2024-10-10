Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News anchor and reporter Tom Llamas and his crew were sent running for cover after what appeared to be a transformer explosion happened behind them during a live hit on NBC News Now Oct. 9, 2024. The team was in Sarasota, Florida, covering Hurricane Milton.