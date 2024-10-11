Paramount+ to premiere doc on Alicia Keys’ songwriting camp

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Paramount+ has announced a new feature-length documentary on musician Alicia Keys’ songwriting camp.

“Uncharted” will debut on the streamer in in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, and Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in the U.K., Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The show will also premiere on Paramount+ Japan on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Produced by Abby Greensfelder’s Everywoman Studios for MTV Entertainment Studios and directed by Emmy® and Peabody Award winner Beth Aala, the film first debuted worldwide at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

“Uncharted” will take viewers behind the scenes of Keys’ She Is The Music songwriting camp in this revealing look at the music business that focuses on the lack of access and opportunity granted to young Black and brown women.

The camp’s participants take center stage as they try to break through the industry with the next big hit song. Among those featured, we meet Ayoni from Barbados, who follows in Rihanna’s footsteps while reaching for the same stars; Atlanta’s DaVionne who received her break collaborating with known artists and now works on her own original recordings; and Chicago-born Jean Deaux who does it all on her own — writing, recording, and producing while touring with successful acts.

“Everything done in this film was done by women in every capacity,” says Keys, in a statement. “You get a true sense of the journey of these artists and the songwriting process which is so special.”

The doc is directed and produced by Beth Aala and executive produced by Abby Greensfelder, Katie Couric, Abigail Rodriguez, Brenda Robinson, Regina K. Scully and Geralyn White Dreyfous and Alicia Keys. Jody Gerson, Ann Mincieli, Sam Kirby Yoh, Dr. Stacy Smith and Michelle Arkuski serve as executive producers for She Is The Music.

