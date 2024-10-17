CW chief out

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The president of Nexstar Media Group’s CW is leaving the company.

Dennis Miller (not to be confused with the comedian of the same name) will exit as chief of the network after a two-year stint. Reports of his impending departure have been circulating for several weeks, according to multiple sources.

Deadline was the first to report the news of Miller’s departure.

CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz is expected to move into the top role, though that move has not been confirmed.

Miller had signed a new contract in 2023 that would have carried his tenure through 2027. It’s not clear what exit perks his deal may include.

After Nexstar acquired the majority of The CW from Paramount Global in 2022, the network has undergone a series of changes, including cost-cutting moves as it faces a challenging advertising market as well as the industry-wide struggle of shrinking audiences.

The network has largely shifted away from airing more expensive scripted dramas in favor of lower-budget shows. Some of these shows have managed to garner good ratings for the network and the it has also expanded into sports with ACC football and LIV Golf deals, with more on the way as many broadcasters focus on live sports as a way to attract eyeballs for their ads.

