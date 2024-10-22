Roku leads CTV, but faces competition from Samsung and Amazon

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Pixalate has released its “Global Q3 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Device Market Share Reports,” providing insight into the current landscape of CTV device usage worldwide.

The report, based on data from over 100,000 Connected TV apps and nearly 6 billion programmatic ad transactions, breaks down market share across key regions: North America, Latin America (LATAM), and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In North America, Roku continues to hold the largest share of the market at 37%, although this represents a 29% year-over-year decrease. Despite Roku’s decline, competitors such as Samsung, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and LG have made notable gains. Apple TV saw its share grow by 63%, while LG increased by 85%. Amazon Fire TV also gained, with a 40% rise in market share.

The EMEA market saw a different leader, with Samsung Smart TVs commanding 30% of the region’s market share. LG, Amazon Fire TV, TCL, and Sony followed, though all competitors trailed significantly behind Samsung. Samsung experienced a 52% year-over-year growth in this region, while LG also saw an increase of 44%.

In Latin America, Roku is dominant, capturing 50% of the market, an 81% increase compared to the previous year. Samsung Smart TV, however, saw its market share in LATAM fall by 47%, despite holding second place with 21% of the market.

Pixalate’s report illustrates shifting dynamics in the CTV market as competition intensifies, with Roku facing mounting pressure in North America, while maintaining a stronghold in Latin America. Meanwhile, Samsung continues to expand its presence in EMEA, where it remains the top CTV device brand.