Surge in sports streaming reshapes FAST platforms, report finds

Amagi’s 13th “Global FAST Report,” released on Oct. 23, highlights a shift in streaming, with sports content seeing substantial growth on free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms.

The report details a 150% increase in global sports channel viewership on FAST, far outpacing the overall 40% growth in viewership across all content types.

According to Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Amagi, the addition of sports content on FAST is set to rehape the streaming landscape.

“With sports channel viewership outpacing overall growth, it’s clear that FAST is becoming an increasingly important platform for sports leagues and broadcasters as a source of distribution revenue,” he said.

The report is based on data from over 2,800 channels using Amagi’s server-side ad insertion platform, Thunderstorm. It also includes insights from a survey of 128 executives across streaming, broadcast, and sports sectors. These executives indicate that live sports are an emerging priority, with one-third already incorporating or planning to incorporate live sports into their FAST offerings. Advertiser interest in live sports is also growing, with 67% of respondents seeing increased demand for ad placements during live sports programming.

FAST, a model in which streaming platforms offer content at no charge but supported by ads, has been embraced by both traditional broadcasters and newer digital players. Its flexibility allows networks to expand into more niche markets, including regional sports and emerging leagues that might not have found a mainstream audience on traditional TV networks.

The report’s regional analysis shows that sports streaming growth is particularly strong in the U.S. and Canada, where triple-digit growth rates have been recorded. These two markets now account for 60% of the global sports viewership on FAST platforms.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) have also seen significant growth, with a nearly fivefold increase in sports channel viewership. Much of this growth is attributed to the addition of new channels, which now account for about one-third of FAST’s overall viewership increase.

Additionally, live sports content is becoming more prominent, with a 65% increase in live sports hours streamed on FAST platforms.

This is creating new opportunities for leagues, teams, and advertisers to engage with a broader audience. The ability to deliver live sports through FAST is seen as a game-changer for both major sports leagues and niche sports, enabling them to reach fans who may have moved away from traditional pay-TV services.

As FAST continues to grow, new channels are playing a significant role in driving viewership. Nearly one-third of the growth in FAST viewership is attributed to channels launched within the last year, signaling that new content is essential to the ecosystem’s continued expansion.

Amagi, known for its cloud-based SaaS solutions for TV and streaming, works with major broadcasters such as NBCUniversal, Lionsgate Studios and DAZN to help them launch and monetize channels. The company’s report suggests that FAST’s growth, particularly in sports, is set to continue as more viewers turn to free streaming options.