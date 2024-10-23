Vanessa Walmsley named chief commercial officer for Vizrt

Vizrt, the leader in real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators, announced the appointment of Vanessa Walmsley as its chief commercial officer (CCO) to bring together its commercial teams in one unified organization — enhancing Vizrt’s customer-centric approach.

“This is a natural next step in our customer-centric strategy, aimed at guaranteeing our commercial efforts are fully aligned with the needs of our customers, partners, and end users, ensuring they are at the center of our operating model,” remarks Michael Hallén, CEO, Vizrt.

Walmsley’s extensive background in leading commercial organizations across her over two decades of experience in media and technology, combined with her deep understanding of Vizrt’s user ecosystem, makes her the ideal candidate.

Walmsley, who has been with Vizrt for six years, most recently serving as the global head of customer success, has played a crucial role in driving customer success initiatives, improving customer engagement and ensuring strong alignment between the commercial teams to shift to a customer-first focus.

“During my time at Vizrt I’ve been a passionate advocate for our customers, partners, and users— making their voices heard within Vizrt’s leadership where their needs and goals become our opportunities,” states Vanessa Walmsley, CCO, Vizrt. “I’m excited to bring that commitment to customer and user-centricity into my role as chief commercial officer.”

“The media tech landscape is evolving, and so are the needs of our customers and users. Vizrt is uniquely positioned to address these shifting demands with our broad range of solutions — serving everyone from traditional broadcasters to corporations, educational institutions, live streamers, even podcasters. I plan to bring Vizrt’s innovative technology to a wider audience and I look forward to working closely with our partners and customers to shape that growth, together.”