Andrea Mitchell to depart MSNBC anchor desk in 2025, but will continue to report

Longtime NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell will depart the anchor desk at MSNBC but remain with the network in January 2025.

Mitchell, who turns 78 on Oct. 30, 2024, has been with NBC News since 1978. She is currently the network’s chief foreign affairs correspondent, having previously served as chief White House correspondent and chief Congressional correspondent.

Mitchell made the announcement on air Oct. 29, 2024.

She has been anchoring “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on MSNBC since 2008. It currently airs at noon eastern, typically from the network’s Washington, D.C., studios.

Despite being well past the age many reporters chose to retire, Mitchell has managed to keep up with a breakneck schedule of daily anchoring and reporting.

With the change in duties, she will be able to devote more time to reporting across the entire NBC News ecosystem.

There’s no immediate word on who might replace her in the noon timeslot on MSNBC or if her beat might change.

Chris Jansing currently anchors two blocks immediately following Mitchell’s hour from 1 to 3 p.m. eastern, so it’s possible another anchor could expand his or her duties to another extended slot. Alternatively, the network could opt to bring in a new anchor either from its current reporting roster or outside the network.

“Andrea Mitchell Reports” has been used as the name for her MSNBC program since it launched and, in 2023, the network took inspiration from the show’s name and Mitchell’s role as both a reporter and anchor when it rebranded all of its dayside news blocks with the word “Reports” in it.

Hours feature the regular anchor’s name, such as “Chris Jansing Reports,” though some also run under the generic “MSNBC Reports” name, which is also used as a sort of secondary name in some graphics.

It’s also possible the network could drop the “Reports” format and branding for the noon hour, such as CNN’s strategy with airing a politics-focused show midday in between blocks of shows focused more on the news of the day.