ABC names new exec to over see ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’

Mary Anne Fox has been named vice president of programming for WABC New York effective Nov. 4, 2024, announced Marilu Galvez, the station’s president and general manager.

In her new role, Fox will oversee the programming strategy for all non-news programs across WABC, including “Live with Kelly and Mark,” a syndicated talk show produced by the station and distributed nationally. This position was previously held by esteemed television executive Art Moore who retired earlier this fall.

“Mary Anne Fox brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in crafting content that captivates and informs audiences,” said Galvez in a statement. “Her outstanding reputation as a journalist, TV producer and manager, combined with her exceptional talent management skills, makes her the ideal addition to our team.”

Fox will report to Galvez.

Fox will collaborate with other department heads to develop and manage programming strategies and scheduling for the local market. Additionally, she will be responsible for leading the programming department that creates and produces local specials for WABC.

Most recently, Fox served as vice president of news for CNN, where she directed the editorial vision and daily operations of the New York Bureau and spearheaded the network’s breaking news coverage of critical events, such as the 2022 New York City subway attack and subsequent search for the suspect, the Buffalo supermarket shooting, and the Chelsea bombing. Fox also oversaw CNN’s business and legal units.

She has an extensive background in programming and field production. She spent nearly a decade as a producer and senior producer for “Anderson Cooper 360.” During her tenure, she produced investigative and feature stories, including acclaimed documentaries such as “Planet in Peril” and “Planet in Peril: Battlelines,” featuring Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Jeff Corwin and Lisa Ling.

Additionally, she reported from the field on major global events, including the 2011 Egyptian revolution, the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war and the 2011 famine in Somalia. She was part of the team honored with two Emmy Awards for their on-the-ground reporting of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Fox joined CNN’s New York Bureau in 2014 as regional newsgathering director, where she led news coverage across the northeast, driving impactful reporting on significant stories, including the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the protests stemming from Eric Garner’s death, and the Larry Nasser sexual assault case.

Her career at CNN started in 2001 as a desk assistant in the New York Bureau. Shortly after, she joined “NewsNight with Aaron Brown.”

Fox graduated from New York University with a degree in broadcast journalism.