Fox announces 2024 election coverage plans

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox’s family of media outlets will present extensive, multiplatform live programming leading up to and during the 2024 election.

Coverage kicks off Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 on the flagship cable commentary channel, Fox Business Network, audio and digital platforms, Fox Nation and Fox Weather.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host the flagship conservative commentary network’s coverage on election network starting at 6 p.m. eastern on Nov. 5, 2024. Coverage will be produced live from New York.

Bill Hemmer will helm the “Bill”-board, delivering viewers election data county-by-county and state-by-state throughout the evening while Sandra Smith will break down developments from the network’s voter analysis, a survey of early and election day voters conducted by the nonpartisan research organization NORC at the University of Chicago and the Associated Press.

Harris Faulkner will showcase voters’ voices, speaking with a live audience of voters about the issues that impact them the most. Additionally, Fox’s viewer experience will be enhanced with several technical and design innovations, including augmented reality technology for Hemmer’s “Bill”-board, virtual set technology and new touchscreen applications for data-driven reporting as well as upgrades to the network’s state-of-the art Studio M.

These tools will allow the network to seamlessly provide the audience with the most updated polling information and voter analysis throughout its coverage in an immersive setting.

During an eight-hour election special, up-to-the-minute analysis and commentary will be provided by Dana Perino, chief political analyst Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr. and Jessica Tarlov as well as contributors Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway.

The network provide viewers with analysis on election legal challenges across the country featuring legal editor Kerri Urbahn and network contributors Andy McCarthy and Jonathan Turley. Fox’s primetime stars Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity will also make appearances to provide analysis during the evening.

Advertisement

Senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and correspondent Mark Meredith will provide the latest from democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign headquarters as senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie and national correspondent Bill Melugin report from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s headquarters. Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy will report live from the White House.

Later, Trace Gallagher will handle overnight coverage beginning at 2 a.m. eastern.

“Fox & Friends” will start an hour early on Nov. 6, 2024, at 5 a.m. eastern. An expanded edition of “Fox News @ Night” will air from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. eastern later that day and into the next day.

Jon Scott and Molly Line will then take over until 4 a.m. when “Fox & Friends First” takes over Nov. 7, 2024.

Leading up to election day, Fox will present live programming surrounding the election.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, the network will present special weekend editions of much of its weekday schedule, including “Fox & Friends,” “America’s Newsrom,” “The Faulkner Focus,” “Outnumbered,” “America Reports,” “The Story” and “Your World.”

Special weekend editions of “Special Report,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “Jesse Watters Primetime” and “Hannity” will also be produced live.

“Fox News @ Night” will also air Sunday evening and a two-hour edition late Monday night into Tuesday morning before additional coverage airs from 1 to 4 a.m., when “Fox & Friends First” starts an hour early on election day.

Over two dozen correspondents will be on tap to cover the results as they unfold and report from battleground states across the country, including: issue-focused reporters Chad Pergram (Capitol Hill and balance of power), Griff Jenkins (protests), Kevin Corke and Madeleine Rivera (news of the day), senior correspondent Eric Shawn (election integrity issues) and correspondent David Spunt (election security and legal challenges) from New York and Washington, D.C.

Additional correspondents across the country include Alicia Acuna (Arizona), Bryan Llenas (Pennsylvania), Jonathan Serrie (North Carolina), Steve Harrigan (Florida), Alexandria Hoff (Pennsylvania), DanaMarie McNicholl (Georgia), Mike Tobin (Wisconsin), Nate Foy (Ohio), Brooke Taylor (Texas), Garrett Tenney (Nebraska), Dan Springer (Montana), Jeff Paul (Nevada), Christina Coleman (California), FOX Business Network’s Jeff Flock and Jackie DeAngelis (Pennsylvania), Grady Trimble (Michigan) and Madison Alworth (Georgia), among others.

On the Fox broadcast network, Shannon Bream and Roberts will co-host election night coverage from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

During the special, they will be joined by contributors Mary Katharine Ham, Marie Harf, Guy Benson and senior political analyst Juan Williams.

Advertisement

Rich Edson will be live from Harris’ campaign headquarters while Alexis McAdams will be reporting live from Trump’s. Fox Network will also provide analysis and insight on legal challenges and their impact on the election with guests former Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Thomas Dupree and Constitutional Accountability Center President Elizabeth Wydra. Additionally, correspondent Jonathan Hunt will provide hourly updates throughout Fox’s programming.

FOX Business Network will present its own coverage from from 5 to 7 p.m. led by Charles Payne, Dagen McDowell and Sean Duff. It will then pick up its big-sister network’s feed until 5 a.m. the following morning. FBN will feature economy-focused panel segments on FNC’s coverage throughout the night.

On the digital side, the networks will feature the latest news surrounding the election, results and information. Up-to-the-minute data and developments will be provided to the digital audience as users can review voter analysis as polls close in each state.

Users can also follow live blogs throughout the day as the latest races are called across the country. An election hub will have real-time data for users to track the presidential race, congressional and gubernatorial races, complete with a fully interactive map of the country and probability dials displaying the likelihood of the outcome and the congressional balance of power.

Viewers can also customize and select races on the “My Races” page to follow along to their favorite contests. The Fox broadcast feed will also be live streamed.

Audio coverage plans include will start with a preview show host by Baier, MacCallum and Perino.

At 7p.m. eastern, Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal will lead state-by-state coverage of the presidential election and balance of power in Congress with unparalleled analysis. Fox will also deliver updates and results surrounding election night coverage every 15 minutes on SiriusXM Channel 115.

“Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth will host opinion-based election night coverage on Fox Nation live from Nashville beginning at 8 p.m. eastern exclusively for subscribers. “UnConventional with Pete Hegseth” will include commentary from OutKick’s Tomi Lahren and Clay Travis, “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-hosts Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy, Saturday evneing host Jimmy Failla, and more as they react to the updates and results throughout the evening.

Fox Weather will also produce special coverage focused on how the weather will impact voters around the country in key battleground states as well as those that are still recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Additionally, Fox’s international product is available in over 40 countries for subscribers abroad to stream coverage. The service is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for $6.99.