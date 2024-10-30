MSNBC outlines election coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC will deliver special coverage and analysis of election nght 2024 across cable, digital, and social on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

More than 25 MSNBC anchors and hosts will bring viewers the latest in the run-up to election day, then as voters head to the polls, and as results begin to roll in on Tuesday night.

At 6 p.m. eastern, Rachel Maddow will lead MSNBC’s special primetime election coverage live from MSNBC Headquarters in New York City. Maddow will be joined by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle, and Jen Psaki.

Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Claire McCaskill will bring their expertise from working on the campaign trail to “The Insiders” panel throughout Tuesday’s primetime special coverage.

Throughout Tuesday, NBC News and MSNBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki will be at the Big Board breaking down the latest state-by-state results.

MSNBC contributors, political and election law analysts will join the coverage, offering real-time reporting and expert analysis, including Rick Hasen, Matt Sanderson, John Fortier, Edward Foley, Nate Persily, Franita Tolson, Michael Morse and more.

Election Day coverage will begin with “Way Too Early” with Jonathan Lemire at 5 a.m., followed by Morning Joe, co-hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist at 6 a.m.

Ahead of election day, special coverage on “MSNBC Reports” will begin on Friday, Nov. 1 2024, and will continue into the week with Ana Cabrera and José Díaz-Balart anchoring together at 10 a.m. Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur will pick up special coverage together at noon.

More than 100 NBC News correspondents, reporters and embeds will be dispatched across the U.S. reporting from key battleground states for MSNBC. At Trump HQ will be Garrett Haake, Dasha Burns, Vaughn Hillyard, Matt Dixon and Henry Gomez. At Harris HQ will be Peter Alexander, Yamiche Alcindor, Gabe Gutierrez, Natasha Korecki and Peter Nicholas. Monica Alba, Mike Memoli and Aaron Gilchrist will report from the White House. Plus, correspondents, digital reporters, producers and embeds will report from battleground states around the country including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Texas, Nevada, Nebraska and more.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Rachel Maddow will lead a primetime weekend special at 7 p.m. eastern.

Maddow will be joined by Reid, Wallace, Alex Wagner, O’Donnell, Melber, Hayes, Psaki and Kornacki. Psaki will then host a live edition of “How to Win” at 9 p.m., followed by Ayman Mohyeldin rounding out special pre-election coverage at 10 p.m.

Symone Sanders Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele will anchor two special editions of “The Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, first at 8 a.m. and then again at 9 p.m.

At 12 p.m. Saturday, “The Katie Phang Show” will feature special reporting highlighting Florida voters. Yamiche Alcindor will then host a live edition of “The Deciders” at 4 p.m.

Sunday will see a 4 p.m. special called “Black Voters: The Road to the 2024 Election,” hosted by Townsend, Melissa Murray, Trymaine Lee, and Charles Coleman Jr. focused on the key issues impacting Black voters this cycle.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 4, MSNBC.com and the MSNBC app will launch a live blog featuring the latest developments, polls, and results. Plus, analysis from MSNBC anchors, familiar columnists, and outside experts, including Chris Hayes, Jen Psaki, Symone Sanders Townsend, Charlie Sykes, Molly Jong-Fast, Brendan Buck, Rick Hasen and more.

On Monday, Nov. 4, Psaki will host a live election special on MSNBC’s YouTube channel to answer viewer questions.

Viewers can keep up with Kornacki and the behind-the-scenes action all night with the return of the Kornacki Cam streaming at MSNBC.com, MSNBC on YouTube, @MSNBC on X and TikTok and Peacock.