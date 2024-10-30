NBC News will offer full 24 hours of election coverage on broadcast network

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News will offer “Decision 2024” election coverage across NBC, NBC News Now and NBCNews.com beginning Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Originating from a brand-new, state-of-the-art election set from 30 Rockefeller Plaza, NBC News’ marquee anchors will offer 24 hours of consecutive live coverage to viewers on their local NBC stations for the first time beginning at 5 p.m. eastern on election day.

NBC News Now will present live programming for 40-plus hours, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday and continuing late into Wednesday evening.

NBCNews.com and the NBC News app will feature up-to-the-minute results pages for the latest in the race, as well as a comprehensive live blog powered by the whole NBC News team with the latest race calls, breaking news, live video and on-the-ground reporting.

Over 100 journalists will contribute coverage from around the country, continuing the network’s on-the-ground investment in battleground regions. Vote Watch, a network-wide effort to identify and report on false claims or misinformation if they arise, will have a dedicated desk staffed with reporters and experts who will fact-check and debunk potentially misleading stories or statements. The team will also track any voting irregularities and potential legal challenges that may arise.

New interactive production elements will be on display throughout the week, including pioneering mixed reality technology and interactive graphical elements that extend into a working newsroom space — helping viewers witness firsthand the energy of the newsroom as anchors, reporters and experts track the latest developments in the race.

“NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt and “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie lead rolling special coverage at 6:30 p.m., joined by “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, NBC News Now anchor Hallie Jackson and “Top Story” anchor Tom Llamas, who will be stationed at the Big Board throughout the night to break down the latest numbers and results.

Jackson and Llamas will also kick off coverage earlier that evening on NBC and NBC News Now, bringing broadcast and streaming viewers key insights from the first wave of exit polls and early analysis of the evening ahead.

Advertisement

NBCUniversal’s cable news channel MSNBC will also offer extensive coverage.

At 2 a.m. the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, “NBC News Daily” co-anchor Kate Snow and “Today” news anchor Craig Melvin continue anchoring rolling coverage through 6 a.m., with NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd at the Big Board and senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell and Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles on set for insight and analysis.

“Today” will go live for a special 6 a.m. election edition, anchored by Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

At 10 a.m. Melvin picks up special coverage, anchoring until noon, which will effectively pre-empt “Today Third Hour” and “Today with Hoda and Jenna.”

“NBC News Daily” continues special coverage at noon anchored by Vicky Nguyen, Morgan Radford, Snow and Zinhle Essamuah.

All five hours of “NBC News Daily” will be made available to local stations across the U.S. and will stream on NBC News Now, though availability may vary. Coverage continues until 5 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Holt anchors a special one-hour edition of “NBC Nightly News” covering the latest in the race.

NBCNews.com will feature exclusive early vote live data across the country, state by state, with a breakdown of the vote by gender, age and party affiliation.

NBCNews.com will also feature presidential race results as polls close, as well as state and local election results pages, comprehensive exit poll data and analysis and the latest on ballot measures across the country.

On election day, NBC News’ team of anchors, correspondents and reporters will power a one-stop NBCNews.com live updates experience featuring analysis and on-the-ground reporting, the latest exit poll data, down-ballot news, race calls and more.

The site is already featuring in-depth explainers from the NBC News Decision Desk, helping audiences understand how it projects races, how votes are counted and reported and how exit polls work and how they are used on election night.

Across social platforms, “Stay Tuned” is launching the new “24 in 24” series on 24 key Gen Z figures influencing this election and produce a special edition of election night coverage on Snapchat and other social platforms, while NBC News’ viral TikTok series “#NBCdebunks” returns for the 2024 election, debunking viral disinformation spreading on the platform.

Advertisement

NBC News’ interactive voting tool Plan Your Vote is back for the 2024 election, providing a comprehensive, state-by-state guide of information voters need to know about the voting rules where they live.

NBC News is also bringing back Vote Watch, a network-wide collaborative effort to monitor, report on, and fact-check false claims, misinformation and voting irregularities. The project is powered by our misinfo-disinformation reporters, cyber security and tech reporters, national security, law enforcement and justice reporters.

On election night, NBC News senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett and NBC News national law enforcement and intelligence correspondent Tom Winter will staff the Vote Watch desk on set to report on and debunk misinformation and outline any legal concerns around the election for viewers.

They will be working in coordination with chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell on monitoring reports of foreign interference, justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian, homeland security correspondent Julia Ainsley and senior reporters Brandy Zadrozny and Jane Timm.

NBC News has deployed over 30 county captains to precincts and vote centers where the vote may be especially close, providing real-time, on-the-ground updates to NBC News and the NBC News Decision Desk.

Additional on the ground coverage will include:

Trump HQ: Garrett Haake, Dasha Burns, Vaughn Hillyard, Matt Dixon and Henry Gomez

Harris HQ: Peter Alexander, Yamiche Alcindor, Gabe Gutierrez, Natasha Korecki and Peter Nicholas

White House: Monica Alba, Mike Memoli and Aaron Gilchrist

Plus, correspondents, digital reporters, producers and embeds report from battleground states around the country, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Texas, Nevada, Nebraska and more.

Peacock will expand the multiview experience, one of the most popular features from its 2024 Paris Olympics coverage, to election night, marking the first time it will be available beyond sports content on the streamer.

Leveraging NBC News coverage, Peacock’s Election Multiview will present viewers with a curated three-view experience featuring NBC News Now for breaking news, a “Kornacki Cam” for Steve Kornacki’s signature data analysis and a balance-of-power map with real-time results. Kornacki is slated to primarily appear on MSNBC.

The multiview experience on Peacock will be available beginning at 6 p.m. on election day.