Bosnia and Herzegovina’s BHRT digitizes and streamlines its workflows with Cinegy

Cinegy, the premier provider of software defined technology for digital video capture, processing, asset management, and playout, has provided its suite of products to the Public Radio and Television Service of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHRT) in support of a major digitization project that began in 2016. The deployment, which included a complete transition to tapeless production, has enabled BHRT to meet the daily production requirements of its public television broadcasting operations, including two news departments.

“Following this deployment, we have noted a significantly improved and accelerated program production process,” said Muhamed Žerić, CTO at BHRT. “Cinegy has simplified workflows and reduced the time we require for program preparation and editing. Cinegy also integrated certain workflows, thereby reducing the number of production staff needed in-house. And as Cinegy further develops its products, BHRT also improved its production work processes.”

The comprehensive Cinegy deployment at BHRT includes Cinegy Desktop, which enables up to 60 concurrent journalists to collaborate on projects by accessing the Cinegy Archive database from anywhere, at any time over a standard computer or laptop and a regular Internet connection. Using the browser-based interface, teams can search, browse, select and edit clips, participating in collaborative workflows regardless of location.

Cinegy Air supports almost 10 multi-channel playout servers, simplifying the challenge of running multiple channels by providing BHRT with flexibly configurable features in a single unit, whether deployed on local hardware, virtual machines, or in the cloud.

Cinegy Capture Pro, a professional multi-channel, multi-format real-time ingest engine, reliably records and makes accessible real-time content streams for BHRT. The system controls dedicated ingest software services, which simultaneously generate all versions needed for archive, editing and remote working.

At the heart of the system, Cinegy Archive acts as the secure hub that allows BHRT to control and share its media asset metadata throughout its facility, providing centralized management of content. The installation also includes Cinegy’s transcoding software and Cinegy Prompter, which runs on standard Windows-based hardware and is compatible with many teleprompter devices.

“Looking to the future, BHRT has plans for regular system upgrades in connection with our internal needs and expansion plans and these include capture and playout for new studios, transcoding for multimedia and web purposes, and loudness normalization,” said Žerić. “These expansions are ongoing, arising as they are needed and benefiting from our many years of experience using the Cinegy system. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Cinegy.”

“Cinegy is delighted to be working closely with BHRT on this challenging, large-scale project,” said Daniella Weigner, Managing Director of Cinegy. “Our aim is to help clients successfully address all of their challenges, regardless of the technical or geo-political intricacies they may be dealing with. Our work with BHRT has been a great example of that.”

