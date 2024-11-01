Pa. station proclaims Harris winner in system test

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

During live coverage of a Formula 1 race Oct. 30, 2024, WNEP in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, inadvertently aired a graphic seemingly to proclaim that Vice President Kamala Harris won the state’s electoral votes.

According to sources, the graphic aired as part of a test of the Tegna station’s graphics systems ahead of the Nov. 5, 2024, election night coverage but was obviously not meant to air.

The post gained attention on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a user going by the name “Boca Vista,” who seemed to imply that the station was actually proclaiming a Harris win, despite it being a week before the election.

“How do you know ELECTION RESULTS for Pennsylvania BEFORE the election?? How do you know the EXACT number of votes?You do know YOU will be imprisoned for CHEATING when Trump wins don’t you?” the poster wrote.

The original post does not appear to have gained much traction, with only 855 viewers according to X analytics, as of this writing, but copies of it have popped up on other platforms.

While the station’s gaffe certainly was embarrassing and not standard practice, it’s not exactly the first time something like this has happened. Given that it aired a week before the election, it would also seem fairly obvious that the graphic was an error.

The X post, pointed the blame at the ABC network, not WNEP (a distinction that apparently escaped Boca Vista) also pushed into the boundaries of targeting the media for manipulating election results.

There was no evidence that WNEP’s numbers were accurate, that it has somehow gained early access to results or that it even officially proclaimed Harris the winner. There is also no evidence that it was “cheating” — much less that “you” (meaning the network?) will be “imprisoned.”

Advertisement

It’s also worth noting that imprison that Boca Vista doesn’t take issue with his or her declaring Donald Trump the winner shortly after the errant graphic aired.