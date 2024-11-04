NewsNation adding ‘Election Pulse’ data-driven features to website, apps

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nexstar’s NewsNation will enhance its 2024 election coverage with a series of real-time data visualizations on its website and app under the brand “Election Pulse.”

The feature, which is part of its Decision Desk HQ partnership, will be available on newsnationnow.com and its native mobile apps.

From the preview NewsNation offered, it appears its website will feature a variety of charts, graphs and other visuals using realtime data combined with expert analysis about the significance of the latest data.

The network will, of course, track the Vice President Kamala Harris-Donald Trump race on both a national and state-by-state level, but is also tracking local and state races as well as key ballot measures.

2024 marks NewsNation’s first time covering a presidential election as a 24-hour news network. It will offer extensive coverage using its local newsrooms across the country as well as its New York City studio and Washington, D.C. facility that came online earlier this year.