Prime Video’s new feature uses generative AI to recap what you’re watching

Have you ever waited so long for the next season of a TV show that you can’t remember what’s going on when it finally premieres? Or ducked out of the room for a popcorn refill, only to miss a crucial plot point? We’ve all been there. And while your initial instinct may be to rewind or search online for a summary, this approach is inconvenient and takes you away from the streaming experience. You also run the risk of encountering a spoiler or rewatching parts you’ve already seen.

With X-Ray Recaps, Prime Video is delivering a new way to get up to speed without wasting time or risking spoilers, allowing you to spend more time streaming your favorite TV shows.

X-Ray Recaps is a generative AI-powered feature that creates brief, easy-to-digest summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even pieces of episodes, all personalized down to the exact minute of where you are watching. Whether you’re a few minutes into a new episode, halfway through a season, or took a break from watching a series and need a refresher, X-Ray Recaps delivers short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, and other details that can be accessed at any point in your viewing experience.

X-Ray Recaps builds upon Prime Video’s existing X-Ray features, which help viewers dive deeper into what they’re watching by offering trivia and information about the cast, soundtrack, production details, and more.

“Prime Video product and technology teams work relentlessly behind the scenes to enhance customers’ viewing experience, and with the creation of X-Ray Recaps, we’re directly addressing a common problem customers face when streaming content: forgetting where they left off,” said Adam Gray, vice president of product at Prime Video. “With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place.”

X-Ray Recaps is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models. Utilizing a combination of Amazon Bedrock models and custom AI models trained on Amazon SageMaker, X-Ray Recaps analyzes various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialogue, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations. Guardrails are also applied to ensure the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries.

How to find X-Ray Recaps

You can launch X-Ray Recaps at any time from the Prime Video detail page or during playback on the X-Ray experience. Once selected, you can choose from various types of recaps, including summaries of current episodes, the season so far, or the previous season.

Availability

Advertisement

X-Ray Recaps is now in beta and will begin to be available to Fire TV customers in the U.S. starting today, with support for additional devices coming by the end of the year. At launch, customers can use X-Ray Recaps on all Amazon MGM Studios Original series like Daisy Jones and the Six, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.