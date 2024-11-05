Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As part of its 2024 election coverage, Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya (العربية) created an explainer video showcasing former United States Presidents and the famous world events they were connected with. The virtual space, dubbed the Museum of American Presidents, included large busts of each former president in a museum-like setting.