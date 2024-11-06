NewsNation calls election earliest: See how other U.S. networks followed

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nexstar’s NewsNation, which was covering its first presidential election as a 24-hour news network, was actually first to call the race for Donald Trump.

NewsNation had partnered with Decision Desk HQ to help with its results and DDHQ called the race for 1:22 a.m. eastern.

Fox’s conservative cable network was next, with an on-screen graphics updating to “277” with a yellow outline at around 1:46 a.m. while a guest was talking.

The network delivered the formal announcement within the minute, however.

Other networks waited longer.

CNN, MSNBC and NBC all called the race around 5:30 a.m. after the race in Wisconsin was called for Trump.

CBS News was also at 5:31 a.m., following both the Associated Press and New York Times calling the race.

ABC News was last at 5:34 a.m.

