Alfatron Electronics announces the SCK51TS-D Dante and HDBaseT presentation switcher

Alfatron Electronics, a manufacturer of products for the AV market, is pleased to introduce the SCK51TS-D presentation switcher. With support for video resolutions up to 4K@60Hz 4:4:4, 8-bit deep color, auto or manual switching, and HDCP 2.2 compliance, the new SCK51TS-D is a seamless 5 x 1 presentation switcher that makes the ideal solution for intuitive control in today’s software-based video teleconferencing rooms.

The SCK51TS-D provides five video inputs — two USB C and three HDMI inputs. Each USB C input supports LT DP mode up to 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 8-bit deep color, USB 2.0 data, and 60W power charging to a USB C source device. It also features Ethernet over USB C functionality to enable a USB C source device to seamlessly access the Internet. Local USB KVM switching and extending USB 2.0 over HDBT are also supported to connect external USB 2.0 devices such as cameras for a video conference. Equally notable, the SCK51TS-D offers both Multiview and Single view video output capability. With the multiview function, multiple sources can be displayed on a single screen.

The SCK51TS-D switcher has a built-in Dante audio input and output interface, and it can easily be connected to any existing Dante enabled audio processing system. The switcher can be controlled via the front panel buttons, a remote control, API commands using RS 232, or TCP/IP. The integrated Web server / GUI features A/V control, automatic display control, and input EDID management, making the unit ideal for software-based video teleconferencing applications.

Kevin Gelman, National Sales Director, CFO at Alfatron Electronics, commented on the new SCK51TS-D presentation switcher, “Consisting of two components — the switcher and receiver — the SCK51TS-D is a comprehensive control and management system for today’s most advanced video conferencing environments. With the ability to manage uncompressed 4K signal over HDBT 3.0 up to 132 feet via a single Cat6a cable or uncompressed 1080P signals over HDBT 3.0 to a distance of 230 feet via a single Cat6a cable, this system makes it easy to accommodate a wide range of source devices. Equally noteworthy, this system provides audio DSP to manage gain, equalizer, volume, and delay — ensuring that the sound quality will be every bit as impressive as the on-screen imagery. Simply put, the SCK51TS-D provides all the right tools to ensure maximum engagement of the people in attendance.”