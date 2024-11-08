LiveU supports global coverage of the U.S. election

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

LiveU deployed extensive technical and personnel resources to support broadcasters during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, enabling continuous live coverage for media organizations worldwide.

The company established a dedicated Election Day task force consisting of more than 20 staff members who monitored feeds and provided technical support through a virtual command center for over 15 hours. The support infrastructure included on-site engineers at both candidates’ campaign locations and 24-hour phone and email assistance.

“During this unprecedented U.S. presidential election, we provided extensive coverage with several LiveU units deployed across different regions of the United States, offering almost 48 hours of nonstop coverage during and after election night, for clients across Europe, including Italy,” said Luca Rovinalti, CEO of Svet Solutions Media.

Production companies, including BC Live Productions, Broadcast Management Group, and Svet Solutions Media, coordinated live coverage for international broadcasters in multiple European countries.

The technical setup included:

HEVC and H.265 transmission field units

LU-Net 5G dongles

Mobile production capabilities

Remote support systems

Broadcasters deployed LiveU’s LU800 and LU300 field units with HEVC/H.265 video encoding technology across polling locations and campaign sites. The units integrated with LU-Net 5G dongles to maximize bandwidth and ensure transmission stability. The company’s cloud-based routing platform, LiveU Matrix, enabled content sharing among broadcast partners, while LiveU Central provided remote management capabilities for field units. The portable units, which fit in a backpack, allowed camera operators to transmit broadcast-quality video without satellite trucks or traditional microwave equipment, reducing operational costs and increasing mobility for news teams.

Technical teams faced multiple broadcasting hurdles during election coverage.

Support staff worked to maintain signal stability in remote polling locations where cellular coverage was limited. In densely populated areas, particularly at campaign headquarters and vote-counting facilities, network congestion required active bandwidth management. The support team provided backup equipment when primary systems encountered issues and managed feature access across multiple broadcast points to ensure consistent coverage. This technical coordination allowed broadcasters to maintain uninterrupted live feeds throughout the election cycle.

The broadcast infrastructure supported content delivery to multiple international markets, including: Czech Republic, Italy and Spain.

The mobile production approach eliminated the need for traditional live production equipment while maintaining broadcast quality for international transmission.