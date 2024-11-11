Chris Wallace leaving CNN

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Chris Wallace, who jumped from Fox’s conservative cable channel to join what turned out to be CNN’s short-lived streamer, is leaving the network to launch his own digital content offering.

“Chris Wallace is one of the most respected political journalists in the news business with a unique track record across radio, print, broadcast television, cable television and streaming,” said CNN CEO Mark Thompson in a statement. “We want to thank him for the dedication and wisdom he’s brought to all his work at CNN and to wish him the very best for future.”

Wallace, the son of veteran newsman Mike Wallace who spent 40 years at CBS’s “60 Minutes,” is leaving CNN after three years.

He joined the network after exiting Fox in 2021. CNN originally signed him to host a streaming show called “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” on its ill-fated CNN+ streamer that lasted less than a month.

Wallace’s show was kept around after CNN+ went dark, however, moving over to HBO Max (now Max), the general interest streamer owned by new CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery. Edited versions of the show also aired on CNN.

In August 2023, CNN launched “The Chris Wallace Show,” a weekend morning program.

“Who’s Talking” will air its final episode Nov. 15, 2024, the network confirmed. Wallace’s weekend morning show will continue to air for several weeks, the network said.

He also appeared on other CNN programming, including its 2024 election coverage, but the network never really fully leveraged his experience.

Details about his future venture are not clear.

Wallace would be the latest in formerly mainstream media personalities to try their hand at producing independent digital content. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon now hosts the digital “The Don Lemon Show.” Former Fox and NBC personality Megyn Kelly hosts digital video content as well.

Wallace, who is 77, seems, perhaps, an unlikely face for becoming a digital content creator, but more and more age groups and demographics are moving away from legacy media. The fact that Wallace’s CNN+ show was kept around for so long after the collapse of the streamer could be an indication that he has the capability of attracting a decent digital audience.

With Wallace leaving, CNN has the potential to save some cash. The network was reportedly paying him $8.5 million a year for a comparatively low amount of airtime. Separate reports indicated that CNN tried to keep Wallace on board but wanted to cut his pay so he opted to exit.

These reports are not confirmed and when asked about Wallace’s contract, a spokesperson referred NewscastStudio to its original statement about his departure.

CNN, meanwhile, has its eyes on the digital realm as well. It recently announced it would start charging readers to access select content on its website and it continues to grow its CNN Max streaming hub on Max, including offering digital-only content.

Thompson has been quoted as proclaiming the network that invented cable news will have to redefine itself in the coming years as cable subscriptions continue to plummet — and digital is likely to be the path to that goal.