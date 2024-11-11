S.C. station launches digital weather show

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Media’s WMBF in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has launched a digital-only weather show.

Titled “Weather or Not,” the new show features Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold and morning meteorologist Andrew Dockery, with Anya Carney serving as executive producer and meteorologist Jenna Greenhill as producer.

Daily segments include “Coast to Coast,” a deep dive into what’s happening across the United States; “See It. Snap It. Send It.” highlights your weather photos and videos; and “Check This Out” breaks down some of the wildest weather across the world. You can also catch “Friday Happy Hour,” “Cooking up a Storm,” and more featuring the First Alert Weather Team, reads the station’s website.

The show is available only on digital platforms, including YouTube and the station’s Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV apps.

On YouTube, which offers public viewing stats, episodes appear to be getting only around 75 to 100 views within the first 24 hours they are available.

Viewer counts for other platforms are not as publicly available, so it’s possible the show is performing better there. In fairness, growing an audience for a new show is always a challenge for any broadcaster and it can take time to build viewership.

WMBF sister station KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri, launched an all-weather newscast in May of 2024, but it airs on its broadcast channel.

