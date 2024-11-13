Blackmagic Design releases DaVinci Resolve 19.1 and Fusion Studio 19.1

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Blackmagic Design released DaVinci Resolve 19.1, including a range of features and improvements that will give users more control and significantly speed up their multicam, audio and visual effects workflows.

Additionally, Blackmagic Design also released Fusion Studio 19.1, which adds new Fusion effects including generators so users can quickly create backgrounds such as stage curtains, a star field and gradient or radial lines. There are also new title templates to make it easy to add more interesting titles to the user’s work including those with a glasas effect, rainbow style or a gradient outline. In addition, Fusion media inputs will now honor upper or lower field dominance for interlaced footage. This means the effects users apply will display and render correctly based on the original scan pattern.

There is also a new tool in Fusion that lets users export USD assets and scenes from compositions, including all geometry, lighting and cameras, speeding up post production visual effect workflow. This update also includes support for USD 24.08 with improved MaterialX performance and polygon and B-spline viewer toolbar controls.