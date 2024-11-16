What happened to Pete Hegseth on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’?

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth hosted his last edition of the morning show Nov. 10, 2024, network sources have confirmed.

Hegseth exited the network after being announced as Donald Trump’s pick to head up the Department of Defense.

In addition to TV hosting, Hegseth is also an author and Army veteran known for his outspoken conservative views. Born June 6, 1980, in Forest Lake, Minnesota, Hegseth graduated from Princeton University with a bachelor’s degree in politics and later earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Hegseth began his career in public service by joining the U.S. Army National Guard. As an infantry officer, he served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay, earning the Bronze Star Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge for his leadership in combat.

After leaving active duty, Hegseth became a public policy advocate, serving as the executive director of Vets for Freedom and later as CEO of Concerned Veterans for America, organizations focused on conservative reforms in veterans’ affairs and defense policy. His leadership in these roles brought him to national attention.

In 2014, Hegseth transitioned to media, joining Fox News as a contributor. He became a co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” where he is known for his commentary on politics, culture, and military issues. He has also hosted several Fox Nation specials and written two books, including “American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free,” which reflects his views on patriotism and conservative values.

Hegseth is married to Jennifer Rauchet, an executive producer at Fox and together they have seven children.

Advertisement

After Hegseth’s nomination, Trump also announced that Fox Business host Sean Duffy as his pick to head to the Department of Transportation.