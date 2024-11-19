What happened to Fox Business ‘The Bottom Line’ host Sean Duffy?

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Viewers of the Fox Business show “The Bottom Line” may have noticed that co-host Sean Duffy is gone.

Duffy exited the network Nov. 18, 2024, after he was announced as Donald Trump’s selection for Secretary of Transportation.

Because of his status as the nominee of a cabinet position, Fox released him from his duties, and he will no longer appear on “The Bottom Line.”

Co-host Dagen McDowell will continue to host with fill-in hosts until a permanent co-host can be named.

Duffy is an American politician, attorney, and television personality who served as a U.S. representative for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Born Oct. 3, 1971, in Hayward, Wisconsin, Duffy grew up in a large family in rural Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from St. Mary’s University in Minnesota and a law degree from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Duffy first gained national attention in 1997 as a cast member on the MTV reality series “The Real World: Boston” and its spinoff “Road Rules: All Stars.” He later worked as a professional lumberjack, competing in log rolling and speed climbing events, reflecting his Wisconsin roots.

After shifting to law, Duffy served as the district attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin, for eight years. He entered politics in 2010, running as a Republican for Congress. Elected that year, he served in the House of Representatives until 2019, focusing on economic growth, rural development and healthcare reform. Duffy was a member of the House Financial Services Committee, where he supported conservative fiscal policies.

Duffy stepped down from Congress in 2019 to prioritize his family, citing health concerns with their youngest child. He and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a former reality TV star and current Fox contributor, have nine children.

Advertisement

Duffy is now the second Fox host to be nominated for a cabinet post, the other being “Fox & Friends” co-host Pete Hegseth.