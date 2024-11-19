Tegna centralizes station marketing operations, creates regional hubs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tegna is restructuring its television station marketing operations, establishing seven regional marketing hubs while eliminating 100s of local marketing positions across its stations.

The broadcast group, which operates 64 television stations in 51 markets, announced the reorganization through an internal memo from Chief Operating Officer Lynn Beall. The new structure will consolidate marketing operations previously managed at individual stations.

“This team will share the same goals as stations – growing audience and revenue,” Beall stated in the memo to staff. “This structure will include regional marketing leaders who will oversee multiple stations and markets.”

The reorganization reduces Tegna’s marketing workforce to approximately 50 positions across the seven regional hubs. Current marketing employees can apply for positions within the new structure, with the transition period extending through mid-January.

The centralized team will oversee: station audience growth, digital marketing, consumer insights, community engagement, commercial production and strategic initiatives including sponsorships and sports.

According to the company, the restructuring aims to eliminate duplicated work and standardize marketing practices across its station group. The move follows similar consolidation patterns in the broadcast industry.

Meredith Corporation implemented a comparable restructuring in 2020, establishing two marketing hubs before its acquisition by Gray Television in 2021.

Tegna previously pursued a merger with Standard General, which did not receive regulatory approval. The company has not announced plans for potential mergers or acquisitions. However, this type of restructuring typically precedes such activity.

Full memo from Beall:

Dear Colleagues,



Today, we’re sharing that we’re centralizing our marketing team. This team will share the same goals as stations – growing audience and revenue.



We know this change won’t be easy, but it is a necessary step to becoming more focused, effective and strategic in our marketing efforts. This will eliminate duplication of work and allow us to apply best practices across the entire organization.



The team will oversee key areas including the growth of our stations and audience, digital marketing, consumer insights, community engagement, commercial production and strategic initiatives like sponsorships and sports. This structure will include regional marketing leaders who will oversee multiple stations and markets. We encourage everyone to apply for roles on the new team.



Unfortunately, because not everyone will have a seat in the new structure, we have also created a transition period for marketing employees through mid-January.



We’re very thankful for the hard work and dedication of our marketing teams and the positive impact they’ve made in serving our communities.