IP migration drives efficiency in broadcast production

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The broadcast industry’s migration to IP-based workflows is accelerating as organizations seek to reduce operational costs and improve production efficiency, with SMPTE ST 2110 adoption emerging as a key driver of this transformation.

“For the longest time, it seemed SMPTE 2110 sat in the shadows, but this year, it came to the forefront as more broadcasters looked to take advantage of the uncompressed, low latency workflows it enables,” said Paul Turner, director of product management at AJA Video Systems.

The transition to IP infrastructure delivers measurable benefits in signal management and resource utilization. Turner noted that a single 25 GigE SMPTE ST 2110 cable can transport multiple 4K/UltraHD signals or numerous HD feeds bi-directionally, reducing rack space requirements and power consumption compared to traditional SDI infrastructure.

Broadcasters are taking measured approaches to IP adoption, implementing new technology strategically rather than attempting wholesale infrastructure replacement.

“Many broadcasters are taking a slow but steady adoption approach and integrating SMPTE ST 2110 or NDI technologies into their infrastructures where it makes sense,” Turner said.

The shift toward IP-based distribution is gaining momentum as satellite costs increase and mobile operators expand 5G spectrum usage.

Robert Szabo-Rowe, head of engineering and product management at Tata Communications Media, said broadcasters are accelerating their transition to IP-based distribution as the technology demonstrates reliability and fault tolerance while offering greater flexibility.

Advertisement

Cost considerations remain central to IP migration strategies.

Blackmagic Design’s approach focuses on making IP workflows more accessible through simplified implementation.

“IP-based workflows can be executed in a more accessible, flexible and cost-effective way; for example, by using 10G Ethernet, SMPTE-2110 IP video products can be smaller, lower power and more affordable,” said Bob Caniglia, director of sales operations at Blackmagic Design.

The transition requires broadcast engineering teams to develop new skill sets. “You can’t just mirror the fault finding and integration approaches of SDI when moving to IP; it’s more complex and less plug-and-play than SDI,” Turner said. “Your video engineers must understand the basics of how network switches work, traffic shaping rules, NMOS, etc.”

To address implementation challenges, manufacturers are developing solutions that simplify IP integration. Blackmagic Design’s 2110 IP converters enable point-to-point connections without complex Ethernet switch configurations, allowing broadcasters to utilize SMPTE-2110 IP video through standard Ethernet cables and remote power.

The migration to IP infrastructure also supports emerging operational models.

David Isola, director of product marketing at Black Box, noted that IP-based systems enable broadcasters to move away from costly dedicated broadcast hardware into more flexible, software-defined environments, resulting in reduced equipment and maintenance costs.

Remote production capabilities represent a significant benefit of IP migration. IP-based workflows allow broadcasters to centralize production resources while maintaining distributed operations. This approach reduces the need to transport equipment and personnel to event locations, leading to operational cost savings.

“Remote and distributed production seem a logical sustainability response that simply makes good business sense. Broadcasters can produce more content using fewer resources while maintaining high production standards,” Szabo-Rowe said.

The transition to IP affects multiple aspects of broadcast operations.

Chris Scheck, head of marketing content at Lawo, noted that IP infrastructure has enabled broadcasters to navigate remote production requirements while encouraging distributed workflow adoption. The shift toward app-based processing reduces reliance on specialized hardware, allowing operations to utilize standard IT servers.

Implementation strategies vary based on organizational requirements. Some broadcasters opt for complete infrastructure replacement when building new facilities, while others take incremental approaches, adding IP capabilities as they upgrade existing systems. The decision often depends on factors including current infrastructure age, engineering resources, and operational requirements.

As the broadcast industry continues its IP transition, manufacturers are developing products that bridge traditional and IP-based workflows. This approach allows broadcasters to preserve existing infrastructure investments while adding IP capabilities where beneficial, supporting a managed transition that aligns with operational and budget requirements.

Advertisement