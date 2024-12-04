Concerns mount about Pete Hegseth as DoD head, Trump may be considering replacement

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, the now-former Fox star Pete Hegseth, is facing increasing scrutiny as allegations about his past begin to mount and news of a possible replacement option is circulating.

Hegseth, who is a former Army National Guard major and combat veteran but has little experience with policy or large-scale management in the military, was named as Trump’s pick for the secretary of defense role shortly after the November 2024 election.

His nomination was generally met favorably by Republicans, but the pick, like other cabinet positions proposed by Trump, has also raised some eyebrows due apparent lack of relevant experience.

More issues arose about past allegations of sexual misconduct, including an instance where he provided a financial settlement to a woman who accused him of improper behavior, according to his attorney. Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing. Trump himself has been found criminally liable for sexual assault along with facing multiple other allegations. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Now, other reports are surfacing of other workplace behavior Hegseth reportedly exhibited, including allegedly showing up at the office with alcohol on his breath. Other sources claim Hegseth’s alcohol use in general raised concerns among coworkers. There has been no confirmation on these claims.

Hegseth’s confirmation via the Senate was likely going to be an uphill battle. It’s not clear how many Republican lawmakers would be willing to support him, especially after any further information the requisite hearings might unearth. Trump, meanwhile, has been pushing to use the recess appointment process to speed his picks through without formal Senate confirmation.

In a separate report, sources indicated that Trump is now considering replacing Hegseth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a reversal of fortunes that appear to be becoming a trend as at least some of Trump’s non-traditional picks are facing questions if they could make it through a Senate confirmation process and pass background checks for the security clearances often needed for these jobs.

DeSantis signed up for the Navy in 2004 and rose to lieutenant. He also worked as a legal advisor for the prestigious Seal Team One. He’s also been stationed at Guantanamo and deployed to Iraq. He left active military duty in 2010.

Advertisement

Should Hegseth be replaced, it’s not clear if he would be able to return to Fox. He left the network shortly after being announced as Trump’s DoD pick.